Patriots Can Ignore Will Campbell for ‘By Far the Best’ Draft OT

The New England Patriots’ obvious need for help at left tackle has almost every 2025 NFL draft scribe predicting they will select LSU linchpin Will Campbell, even if it means reaching for him with the fourth-overall pick, but one senior columnist thinks the Pats “should take” a risk with a better option.

It’s the opinion of CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, who rates Ohio State’s Josh Simmons as “by far the best offensive lineman in this draft,” despite a couple of risks. Prisco noted Simmons “has a medical, but supposed to be ready for camp. He can move like a man much smaller too. Patriots should take him if medical and character check out. Blue chip if it does.”

This kid is by far the best offensive lineman in this draft. He has a medical, but supposed to be ready for camp. He can move like a man much smaller too. Patriots should take him if medical and character check out. Blue chip if it does. pic.twitter.com/u9468wm260 — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 13, 2025

Overlooking consensus choice Campbell for Simmons, who’s less than a sure thing, would be a bold call. The Patriots could still roll the dice, based on head coach Mike Vrabel’s familiarity with Simmons, as well as the possibility of trading back to get the former Buckeyes star.

Campbell is more of a sure thing, but the two-time first-team All-SEC lineman still carries his own potential risk.

Josh Simmons Concerns Won’t Worry Patriots

Vrabel spending “a lot of time” with Simmons at Ohio State’s pro day was significant, despite worries about the player’s “football character.” Vrabel also played and coached for the Buckeyes, so he should have better intel than most about what makes Simmons tick on and off the field.

The primary concern, at least for Prisco, isn’t how aggressively Simmons plays, but more his injury status. A knee problem cost Simmons the final 10 games of his collegiate career.

When he was healthy, Simmons “was making a case to be the top tackle in the draft,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons is officially entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Prior to the season-ending knee injury, he was making a case to be the top tackle in the draft. pic.twitter.com/6Q1R2TyeUz — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 4, 2024

Banking on him still being the same player post-injury may be too big of a gamble for the rebuilding Patriots. Not so much for Vrabel, who is embarking on his first season in the job, but general manager Eliot Wolf was one of the main architects of last year’s 4-13 disaster.

Wolf can’t afford to use a top-four pick on somebody who might not be 100 percent, but he also can’t risk entering the season without a marquee blindside protector for quarterback of the future Drake Maye.

That need is why Campbell has long been viewed as the Pats’ best pick in the first round. Considering the alternatives is worthy due diligence, but perhaps the Patriots don’t need to overthink this decision.

Will Campbell Remains Go-To Pick for Patriots

Most still believe Wolf and Vrabel will keep things simple and send Campbell’s name to the podium on opening night. Among the believers, The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher pointed out “Campbell doesn’t have elite length, but he is the type of leader and player who Mike Vrabel will love to add to his locker room.”

Arm length or lack thereof has been the number one knock against arguably the best lineman in college football last season. The issue could prompt a move to guard once Campbell enters the pros, but Vrabel at least still believes the 21-year-old can stay on the edge.

That belief is shared by Ben Arthur of Fox Sports. He and Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling view staying at four and taking Campbell to protect the blindside as the safe and smart play for the Patriots.

It’s hard to fault the logic, even if the Pats could shake things up in more exciting ways.