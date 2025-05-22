Patriots ‘Well-Rounded’ Hidden Gem Named ‘Secret’ Superstar

Things are changing on defense for the New England Patriots, particularly along the front seven, but those changes can unleash the full and true potential of a secret superstar.

The hidden gem is Christian Elliss, who “proved to be a well-rounded linebacker in New England last season, posting 80 total tackles, five passes defended and five QB hits (1.5 sacks) in 16 games with just five starts,” according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.

Holder’s list of the “best-kept secret” on every NFL roster features some interesting picks, but none as timely as Ellis. The 26-year-old is an ideal physical fit for the shift in personnel and philosophy the Patriots are undertaking on defense.

That fit is likely why Pats general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel made an 11th-hour decision to match an offer sheet handed to Elliss by the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Now Elliss is primed to be a core member of a new-look linebacker corps.

Christian Elliss Set to Emerge from Secret Status

Elliss should expect to get more reps under Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. They both favor lighter, quicker linebackers comfortable playing in space.

It’s a profile Elliss fits perfectly at 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds. He played his way onto the field in 2024 after proving his worth in sub-packages designed to stop the pass.

As Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media noted, Elliss’ upturn began in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. That’s when “the usual dime LB began playing more nickel MLB vs Miami, where he brings range in both coverage and pursuit + competitiveness vs climbing OL.”

DeMarcus Covington said this week that Christian Elliss "obviously will see more early down snaps" vs JAX, likely over Raekwon McMillan The usual dime LB began playing more nickel MLB vs Miami, where he brings range in both coverage and pursuit + competitiveness vs climbing OL pic.twitter.com/Ta8tArU75c — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 19, 2024

Playing natural coverage-type linebackers on every down will become the norm in New England thanks to veterans like Elliss. It will be a far cry from what the Patriots have traditionally deployed at the position.

Patriots Hoping More Speed Improves Defense

Historically, the Patriots preferred bulky thumpers like Dont’a Hightowner, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai. Vrabel’s predecessors Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick both stayed tethered to this template.

Although Tavai remains on the roster, these Pats are changing their profile at the position. It’s why Ellis will be joined by leaner, swifter ‘backers like Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens, who played for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans.

Signing Gibbens and Spillane this offseason was part of the process of the Patriots putting more speed across their defensive front. The same transformation has happened up front where beefy nose tackle Davon Godchaux has been replaced by quick-twitch interior rusher Milton Williams.

All of these moves add up to a significant change, but a necessary one after the Patriots were uncharacteristically soft defensively last season. Mayo and former coordinator DeMarcus Covington oversaw a unit ranked 22nd in both points and yards allowed.

There were other worrying metrics, including giving up a gaudy 4.4 yards per rush. The Patriots also mustered only a league-low 28 sacks.

Numbers this mediocre meant something had to give on the side of the ball where the Patriots had traditionally remained stingy. Even during the lean final years of Belichick’s otherwise Super Bowl-laden tenure.

Vrabel is tasked with bringing the glory times back and he’s putting his own stamp on the team. Starting with reshaping the defense around more active athletes like Elliss, who won’t remain secret for long.