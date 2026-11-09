Dianna Russini Breaks Silence on Mike Vrabel Scandal: ‘It Was a Nightmare’

Dianna Russini is returning to NFL reporting, but before getting back to work, the former ESPN and Athletic insider is opening up about the controversy involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel that brought her career to an abrupt halt earlier this year.

In a new interview with People published Monday, Nov. 9, Russini described the past six months as one of the most difficult periods of her life. She also addressed the support she received from people around the NFL, the toll the controversy took on her family and how the experience has changed her approach to journalism.

“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking,” Russini told People. “At the beginning of this, it was a nightmare.”

Her comments come as she prepares to launch a new NFL show and weekly column, marking her return to the profession after resigning from The Athletic in April.

Dianna Russini Addresses Fallout From Mike Vrabel Controversy

Russini became the subject of intense scrutiny after Page Six published photographs of her and Vrabel together at an Arizona hotel in March. Additional images from previous years subsequently surfaced, raising questions about their relationship.

Both Russini and Vrabel, who are married to other people, have denied having a relationship beyond their professional reporter-source connection.

In September, The Athletic released findings from an internal investigation, concluding that the relationship created the appearance of a conflict of interest and violated the publication’s standards.

Russini told People that the fallout affected far more than her professional reputation.

“One of the hard parts about this was that a lot of the work I was doing and the things that I’ve accomplished got lost,” she said. “It quickly went from just one moment that people felt was true, and erased years of work.”

She credited her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, and their family with helping her through the aftermath. Russini also said the experience forced her to reconsider how she approaches stories involving other people.

“The way I’m going to approach stories is going to be very different now,” she told People, explaining that she has developed a greater appreciation for how coverage can affect players, organizations and families.

Russini Reveals NFL Support Ahead of Her Return

One of the more revealing parts of Russini’s interview concerned the response she received from people inside the league.

She said owners, coaches, executives, agents and players continued reaching out while she was away from reporting.

“The absolute best part of this situation has been the loyalty the NFL has shown me,” Russini said. “They checked in with me almost daily while I wasn’t working to make sure that I was staying connected to football, to check on me as a person and to just see how I was doing.”

Russini is now preparing to host “The Russini Report,” a weekly NFL show on BetUS, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, at noon ET. She will also write an accompanying column and contribute to Jon Weiner’s “Nobody’s Safe” podcast.

Former Patriots coach Bill Parcells and sports radio personality Damon Amendolara are scheduled to appear as guests on her debut show.

After months away from the NFL beat, Russini said she is ready to return.

“I’m not scared to get back in because I know the people that I cover are welcoming me back with open arms,” she told People.