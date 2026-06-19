Patriots Named Best Fit for $100 Million Edge Rusher

It’s rather clear NFL pundits aren’t convinced the New England Patriots edge rushing room is good enough for the team to make another run to the Super Bowl. Since the conclusion of Patriots offseason workouts on June 11, analysts have linked New England to several edge rushers in the free agent and trade markets. That happened again Wednesday with veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called the Patriots the best fit for the 3-time Pro Bowler.

“The New England Patriots are a fantastic fit for Clowney. The team needs to bolster the edge after coming up just short of a Super Bowl last season, adding some firepower to combat the top-tier opposing signal-callers the squad is set to come up against during the 2026 campaign,” wrote Kay.

The BR analyst concluded, writing: “By signing Clowney, New England would get some much-needed depth for this unit while also adding a potential plug-and-play starter if their unproven youngsters can’t make a leap.”

Clowney turned 33 years old in February. But he remains a very viable edge rusher option.

Last season for the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney had 8.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

According to Spotrac, Clowney has earned $100.5 million over his 12-year career.

Why the Patriots Could Target Edge Rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Kay’s linking the Patriots to Clowney caps off a run of pundits connecting New England to available edge rushers.

On June 12, Sports Illustrated’s Karl Rasmussen encouraged the Patriots to sign Joey Bosa. The same day, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport explored the possibility of the Patriots trading for Kayvon Thibodeaux.

This could just be the beginning. Pundits may continue to link New England to edge rushers between now and training camp. The reason for that is the question of whether the Patriots did enough this offseason to address the weakness.

In free agency, the Patriots signed Dre’Mont Jones but lost K’Lavon Chaisson. New England then added edge rusher Gabe Jacas in the second round.

Jones and Jacas will join Harold Landry III as the team’s top three edge rushers this fall. The Patriots also have Bradyn Swinson, Elijah Ponder and fellow rookie draft pick Quintayvious Hutchins as potential contributors along the edge.

One more veteran addition like Clowney would really solidify the group.

What Clowney Could Bring to New England

If the Patriots decide to make one more addition at edge rusher, they have a few different options. Clowney should be on the team’s radar because of his experience and his ability to contribute in a time share. He also wouldn’t cost anything in a trade.

Clowney led the Cowboys in sacks last season despite playing just 44% of the team’s defensive snaps in his 13 games. He missed four games as well.

Clowney has played under 65% of his team’s defensive snaps in each of the past four seasons. If the Patriots want a starting edge rusher, then Clowney won’t fit.

But that doesn’t appear to be what they need. New England could use veteran insurance along the edge in case Jacas doesn’t develop or if Landry suffers another injury.

Clowney is a guy who could contribute playing with those two edge rushers and could also replace them, if need be, on a temporary basis.

Over the past three seasons, Clowney has averaged 7.8 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 13.3 quarterback hits per year. He has accomplished that while playing for three different teams.