Patriots Wide Receiver Feeling Trusted After Jerod Mayo Snub

Jerod Mayo has called him out, but Javon Baker is feeling like he’s starting to earn the trust of the coaching staff for the New England Patriots. The rookie wide receiver is buoyant after getting extended work on offense during Week 12’s 34-15 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Baker was on the field for 11 snaps at his natural position, earning just one target and not making a catch. Those numbers hardly belong in the career scrapbook, but the 22-year-old is chooing to look on the bright side.

The Patriots fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft told MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, “If that’s considered my first career start then yeah, that’s cool. The coaches are now trusting me. Everything is starting to click.”

That’s a surprising level of confidence from a wideout who has been buried on the depth chart, despite the Pats lacking legitimate, big-play talent at the position. Baker’s taken heat for his lack of fundamentals as a receiver, while he’s also raised the ire of his head coach for struggling to make his presence felt on special teams.

Javon Baker Still Has Room to Improve

Mayo called Baker out for hesitation returning kicks against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. Those words may have been ringing in Baker’s ears when the Patriots arrived at Hard Rock Stadium.

He didn’t return a kick in Miami, but Baker did earn 16 percent of the snaps on offense, per Pro Football Reference. Perhaps the disparity is a sign of the Patriots desperation to create more splash plays in the passing game.

Baker has long had potential as a vertical playmaker but, translating that potential to the field has proved difficult. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt voiced criticism of Baker’s struggles with the basics, like lining up and running routes.

Van Pelt has since doubled down on those comments. He was asked on November 27 what Baker needs to do to play more often, and the play-caller bluntly told the Boston Heralds Doug Kyed, “Have more consistent snaps in practice.”

Baker’s early-season problems returned against the Dolphins, according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. He highlighted a lack of timing to show Baker still has room to improve.

Baker will improve if seeing the field more often against the Dolphins is the start of an extended workload. More reps will help Baker give rookie quarterback Drake Maye the deep threat he needs.

Patriots Need Big-Play Target for Drake Maye

Maye is already transforming New England’s passing game thanks to his awesome arm talent. What he needs is a receiver whose vertical speed matches how far he can throw the ball.

Baker is the obvious candidate, but the former UCF standout must iron out the rough patches in his technique. There’s no doubt Maye wants to target Baker on deep routes.

That was noticed by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Kyles illustrated how “Baker ran two downfield routes from the X spot vs the Titans and was open both times, but pressure affected the play Second route was a dino post, which Drake Maye has seemingly wanted to hit for the past two weeks.”

Getting a big-play connection working will not only accelerate the development of third-overall draft pick Maye. It would also mean more playing time for Baker, ahead of a group featuring veterans K.J. Osborn and Kendrick Bourne, as well as fellow rookie Ja’Lynn Polk.

Baker explained to Daniels how he got used to being a backup during his collegiate days at Alabama: “It’s not really very difficult because I did the same thing that I’m doing now at Bama when I was behind a Heisman Trophy winner, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and all them. It’s not really difficult. I just have to do what I do best and be me. If it feels difficult, then I would’ve gotten in my own head, but I haven’t. I’m very even (keeled). I don’t get too low or too high. It’s God’s plan. It’s not his plan to have me play out there right now.”

The Patriots didn’t draft Baker to extol the virtues of life further down the depth chart. They’re still hoping he can emerge as the field-stretcher Maye lacks.

It will only happen with greater trust and more reps.