Patriots Trade Rumors: The Latest on WR Kayshon Boutte Amid Holdout

The situation between the New England Patriots and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has become a bit awkward. After upgrading his position, rumors started to stir that he would be traded, and he responded by holding out of voluntary team activities.

Now, with the A.J. Brown deal in the books, it’s looking more and more like Boutte is going to be traded. In fact, ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently included Boutte on a list of potential trades still to come.

“Boutte has been productive in a part-time role for the Patriots, catching nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. He turned 24 last month. The 2023 sixth-round pick has just one year left on his contract at $3.674 million, and the acquisitions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs might just make things too crowded in New England’s wide receiver room,” Graziano wrote.

“The Patriots have received calls on Boutte and likely will continue to do so. And as always, unless and until we see a contract extension, we’re justified in wondering whether the player is in the team’s long-term plans. The Raiders and Commanders stand out as two teams that could still use help at wide receiver.”

A sixth-round pick out of LSU in 2023, the Patriots were hoping Boutte could develop into a talented NFL wide receiver. That’s exactly what he’s done, too, especially with a strong connection that he developed with Drake Maye at quarterback.

In his two seasons with Maye, which excludes a rookie campaign where he was extremely limited, Boutte has 76 receptions for 1,140 yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s about 15 yards per reception and makes him a more than capable contributor.

Kayshon Boutte is Open to Being Traded From the New England Patriots

With Kayshon Boutte staying away from the team this offseason, it’s not a surprise that a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that he’s open to being traded from the New England Patriots.

“One wide receiver I’m still suspecting that something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte,” Schefter said on his podcast. “He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade. I would think that at some point this summer we may get action there. Another deal, Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else. We’ll see how that works out.”

Given all of that, it certainly seems like Boutte and the Patriots are trending toward a divorce. It’s just a matter of who he’s sent to, when that trade happens, and how much the Patriots can get in return. For fans who followed the Brown trade, they know those moves can take some time.

The Patriots are Deep at Wide Receiver

This offseason, the Patriots have been making moves to completely revamp their wide receiver room. That started with cutting Stefon Diggs and signing Romeo Doubs, before going into a prolonged negotiation to trade for A.J. Brown.

After that, it’s where things get interesting on the Patriots roster. There are, frankly, too many talented wide receivers competing for slots on the roster. For now, that does still include Kayshon Boutte.

Beyond that, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, and Kyle Dixon are all expected to battle for recognition and playing time. That’s before getting to the tight ends. So, opportunities for pass catchers may be hard to come by.

It’s a good problem to have for the Patriots. However, it’s not surprising that it’s also led to some tension with Boutte.