Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Put on Notice at Start of Offseason Workouts

The New England Patriots still have to finalize their trade for All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown. But with a potential deal on the horizon, there might not be a Patriots receiver with more pressure entering offseason workouts than Kayshon Boutte.

Mass Live’s Mark Daniels only added to that Wednesday.

Daniels named five things to watch this week with New England beginning its organized team activities. The second thing Daniels discussed was the Patriots receiving depth chart.

Should Brown join the Patriots, Daniels sees Boutte as potentially the odd-man out.

“The Patriots are the front-runners to acquire Brown. It’ll be interesting to see how the team’s receiver depth chart shakes out,” wrote Daniels.

“If Brown comes to Foxborough, that could make Kayshon Boutte expendable. The team also has Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. Younger receivers vying for a roster spot include Nick DeGennaro, Jeremiah Webb, Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner and Jimmy Kibble.

“It’s worth monitoring how these receivers look, who steps up and who stands out. Boutte hasn’t been with the team this spring. Will he attend optional OTAs? If the Patriots trade for Brown, how does that change the offense?”

Could Patriots Part With WR Kayshon Boutte After A.J. Brown Trade?

Boutte potentially on the outs in New England isn’t ground-breaking news. But it’s been a topic more widely discussed among national pundits at places such as Bleacher Report.

The narrative coming from a local Boston website is more noteworthy.

Patriots WR Depth at Offseason Workouts