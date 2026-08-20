Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Trade Potential Soars Amid Jayden Higgins Injury

The New England Patriots have answered a bunch of questions about the future of Kayshon Boutte this summer.

With the NFL’s roster deadline approaching, a national analyst believes the wide receiver’s time in New England could finally be nearing an end.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton included Boutte among eight players who could be moved before roster cuts on Aug. 20. Moton gave the fourth-year receiver a 9 on his trade probability meter, tied for the highest mark among the players featured.

The reasoning centers on an increasingly packed Patriots receiving corps and Boutte’s contract situation.

New England added Romeo Doubs before making its blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown in June. Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas also are a part of a group that gives offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels an array of options behind Brown.

Boutte, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, creating an obvious decision for New England before rosters are trimmed.

Boutte Could Draw Interest From Known Patriots Connection

Boutte has shown he can contribute in an NFL offense.

The former LSU standout caught 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 16.7 yards per reception also demonstrated the downfield ability that could make him appealing to a receiver-needy team.

Moton believes there should be a market.

The Bleacher Report writer said the 24-year-old “should garner interest on the trade block” and identified the Houston Texans as a potential team to watch.

That correlation has become more eye-catching this week.

Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL during a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders and is expected to miss the 2026 season.

And the Patriots connection?

It’s Houston general manager Nick Caserio who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots organization, including 18 in player personnel.

Moton specifically floated Caserio’s name as he suggested Houston could explore Boutte’s market.

A trade would give Boutte an opportunity to earn targets before reaching free agency in 2027, and New England could recoup draft capital from a receiver whose long-term future with the franchise hangs in the balance.

Boutte Has Addressed His Uncertain Patriots Future

Trade speculation surrounding Boutte didn’t begin with Bleacher Report’s latest prediction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in June that Boutte had been interested in a trade after New England added Brown and Doubs. A later report indicated Boutte had requested a move as early as April.

Boutte has kept a measured approach publicly.

“We all hear a lot of the stuff that’s going on,” Boutte told reporters in late July, adding that his focus was on being with the Patriots that day.

He has continued practicing and competing for a role.

During New England’s first joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 19, Boutte stayed involved with the offense as Drake Maye worked through an efficient session against Philadelphia’s defense. Pats Pulpit reported that Maye connected with Boutte along with Brown, Doubs and Douglas during team periods.

That doesn’t eliminate the roster dilemma facing New England.

The Patriots have more viable receivers than obvious roles, and Boutte holds enough proven production to bring back something in a deal rather than simply languishing further down the pecking order.

Bleacher Report believes a move is highly likely.

With roster cuts looming, the next several days could determine whether Boutte begins his contract year catching passes from Maye or trying to increase his value somewhere else.