Patriots WR Kyle Williams Finds Himself in Difficult Position in Training Camp

Training Camp is underway around the NFL, and all eyes are on the wide receiver room for the New England Patriots.
There are some major questions fans have their eyes on in the wide receiver room. In particular, how new faces like A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs adjust to being on the Patriots. Then, what happens with Kayshon Boutte, who has been a rumored trade candidate? Under-the-radar in all of that has been where Kyle Williams fits into the team’s plans.
Kyle Williams is Buried on the New England Patriots Depth Chart
The hope for many around the New England Patriots has been that Kyle Williams takes a major leap forward in his second NFL season. That hasn’t happened yet, though, and now it looks as though he’s been buried on the team’s depth chart.
Andrew Callahan noted that it looks as though Williams is sitting around No. 7 on the Patriots depth chart right now.
A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism are all apparently ahead of him at wide receiver. Chism being ahead of Williams may be particularly frustrating for him, having come to the Patriots in 2025 as an undrafted free agent.
“Not so good news for Kyle Williams who looks like wide receiver 7 right now. Again, when the offense split up into starting group, and then in season this will be a scout team but for now it’s just the second teamers, he was not with Drake Maye and the other starters. That was A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte, Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism, Mack Hollins, and Pop Douglas. So, Kyle Williams has a steep climb up the depth chart if he wants to get back involved,” Callahan said.
“Of course, there’s a chance for that. They haven’t put on the pads. It’s a long summer.”
Williams played his college football at UNLV before finishing up at Washington State in 2023 and 2024. He would then go on to be a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2025. That’s a spot in the draft where teams are hoping to find contributors for years to come.
However, as a rookie, Williams was relatively limited. In 17 games, he was targeted 21 times and made 10 receptions. That was good for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he would add 2 receptions for 14 yards. The hope was that it would give him a platform to build on.
It’s a crowded wide receiver room for the Patriots. Touches are going to be limited overall, particularly for someone buried on the depth chart. So, he’ll need to battle back and make the most of the opportunities that he does get now.
Could the Patriots Keep Kayshon Boutte?
Lost in the report about where Kyle Williams stands with the Patriots was that Callahan consistently listed Kayshon Boutte second among the team’s wide receivers. That’s just behind A.J. Brown and ahead of Romeo Doubs.
Now, that’s far from an official depth chart, but it is an indicator of where and how that unit is performing right now. Given that there have been reports that Boutte is thriving in Training Camp, it makes some sense that he’d be getting that kind of recognition.
This also comes at a time when Boutte has been rumored in numerous trades. After all, it’s a deep wide receiver room and he’s entering the last year of his rookie contract. However, if that’s really where he stands on the depth chart, can the Patriots afford to trade him?
For now, it’s just a question in what has been an awkward offseason for the Patriots and Boutte. Still, it’s a conversation worth having.
Patriots WR Kyle Williams Finds Himself in Difficult Position in Training Camp