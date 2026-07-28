Patriots WR Kyle Williams Finds Himself in Difficult Position in Training Camp

Training Camp is underway around the NFL, and all eyes are on the wide receiver room for the New England Patriots.

There are some major questions fans have their eyes on in the wide receiver room. In particular, how new faces like A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs adjust to being on the Patriots. Then, what happens with Kayshon Boutte, who has been a rumored trade candidate? Under-the-radar in all of that has been where Kyle Williams fits into the team’s plans.

Kyle Williams is Buried on the New England Patriots Depth Chart

The hope for many around the New England Patriots has been that Kyle Williams takes a major leap forward in his second NFL season. That hasn’t happened yet, though, and now it looks as though he’s been buried on the team’s depth chart.

Andrew Callahan noted that it looks as though Williams is sitting around No. 7 on the Patriots depth chart right now.

A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism are all apparently ahead of him at wide receiver. Chism being ahead of Williams may be particularly frustrating for him, having come to the Patriots in 2025 as an undrafted free agent.