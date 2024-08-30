Patriots Logical Suitor for ‘Consistent Situational’ Edge

T

he New England Patriots have their 53-man roster rendered, but nothing is set in stone when a pass-rusher as prolific as Yannick Ngakoue is still on the free-agent market.

Ngakoue needs a new team, and the Pats rate as a logical suitor, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. He believes “the Patriots should be at the front of the line for available pass-rushers. They brought back Josh Uche in free agency, but they also traded away Pro Bowler Matthew Judon earlier this month.”

There aren’t many edge defenders still available with Ngakoue’s track record, even if his game is somewhat one-dimensional. Knox cautioned, “while Yannick Ngakoue doesn’t offer a lot as a run defender, he’s long been one of the NFL’s more consistent situational pass-rushers. He had a down season with the Chicago Bears in 2023, recording only four sacks before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.”

Ngakoue’s 69 career sacks and enduring ability to win off the edge make up for any deficiencies against the run. The 29-year-old is exactly the kind of proven commodity who would add stability to a rotation of edge-rushers lacking consistency and defined more by potential than production.

Yannick Ngakoue an Ideal Fit for Patriots

Much-travelled Ngakoue would quickly adapt to New England’s hybrid defensive fronts. The veteran who has suited up for the six teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, can put his hand in the dirt and attack as a traditional defensive end or act as a standup rusher.

However he lines up, Ngakoue usually creates havoc on the outside. As Aaron Day of DLineVids put it, “Not many better than @YannickNgakoue at running the hoop & getting strip sacks!”

Ngakoue’s destructive tendencies are best summed up by his having generated double-digit pressures every year since 2018, per Pro Football Reference.

Although his numbers dipped in Chicago, Ngakoue remains a true technician possessing “First step quicks. Short-area speed. Can bend/flatten to create a path to the QB,” according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Putting Ngakoue into the lineup, even on a situational basis, would give the Patriots what’s missing from the current roster. Namely, a quarterback hunter opponents need special plans to stop.

Patriots Lack Feared Pass-Rusher

The Pats lack a feared pass-rusher after sending 4-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons. That trade puts the focus on Joshua Uche, who has thrived as a situational edge in the past.

Uche needs to be a factor more consistently because fellow outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings is better suited to defending the run. At least versatile Keion White has the raw tools to collapse the pocket.

There are other potential replacements for Judon. Players like a former third-round draft pick by the New York Giants, who performed like a “beast” early in preseason.

The Patriots appear confident in their options to bookend the front seven, but the team shouldn’t ignore prolific pass-rushers searching for new homes. Especially when Uche has only one season with double-digit sacks, while second-year pro White registered just a single QB takedown as a rookie.

New England needs more than one young edge-rusher to reach their potential and keep heat on the pass pocket. That’s a responsibility Ngakoue has been meeting for nine seasons in the pros.