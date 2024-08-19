Potential Matthew Judon Replacement Has ‘Been a Beast’ for Patriots

T

rading Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons moved on the only bluechip talent among the New England Patriots’ edge-rushers, so it’s good news potential replacement Oshane Ximines has “been a beast this preseason.”

That’s according to Ben Brown of The QB List. He highlighted one of Ximines’ many positive snaps from the Pats’ second exhibition game, a 14-13 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 15.

Former New York Giants outside linebacker Ximines is an under-the-radar name to replace Judon’s game-wrecking skills off the edge. Yet, Ximines won’t stay hidden for long if he continues to impress.

As Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald put it, “Ximines has come on strong this summer.” While Kyed also acknowledged it’s “difficult to replace Matthew Judon,” but the Patriots have to try.

Helping Ximines finally reach the potential that made him a top-100 pick in the 2019 NFL draft is one way for the Pats to ensure they don’t miss their best pass-rusher the last few years.

Oshane Ximines Making His Presence Felt

The Giants thought they’d gotten a steal after using the 95th pick to take former Old Dominion standout Ximines. Things didn’t work out as planned after he mustered a mere seven sacks in five seasons and dealt with various injuries.

So many wasted opportunities with Big Blue appear to have motivated Ximines. Now, the 27-year-old is playing like someone determined to engineer a genuine career revival.

The Patriots can give Ximines the platform he needs after sending Judon to Atlanta for a third-round pick in 2025. New England head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will be pleased with how Ximines has dominated during the preseason.

His performances included thriving “as both a pass rusher and run defender” against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, per highlights from Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

As Kyles pointed out, Ximines has value. It can’t be measured just by his versatility to operate as a standup rusher or traditional defensive end.

Ximines is also adept in coverage, something he proved against the San Francisco 49ers last season, in a clip highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Mayo has replaced Bill Belichick as head coach, but the new boss and Covington will maintain the same gameplan-fluid and opponent-specific defense. The schemes are dependant on flexible, big-bodied edge defenders able to wreck offenses at multiple levels of the field.

Ximines is showing an aptitude for what the Pats want defensively, but pass rush remains the priority. Fortunately, Ximines isn’t the only viable candidate to replace Judon.

Patriots Have Multiple Matthew Judon Alternatives

The natural alternative to Judon is a “toolsy” edge-rusher who can line up anywhere along the front. There are other options, including Ximines’ fellow outside linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche.

They offer differing skill-sets. Jennings is stout setting the edge against the run, while Uche is a natural at collapsing the pocket in obvious passing situations.

Uche graded highly after demonstrating his core skills against the Eagles, according to PFF NE Patriots.

An every-down role might not suit Uche, but he’ll still be effective in more select usage. That would leave Ximines to continue his upward trajectory by partnering Jennings or Keion White in the base defense.

Between them, this collective should be able to offset the loss of Judon’s Pro-Bowl talents.