‘Toolsy’ Patriots Edge to ‘Eat a Lot of’ Matthew Judon’s Snaps

T

rading Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft was smart business by the New England Patriots, but it created a void in the pass-rush department for this year, a vacancy “toolsy” edge Keion White is expected to fill.

That’s according to the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi. He picks versatile second-year pro White to “eat a lot of Judon’s vacated snaps.”

White told Giardi, “Last year, I was more so worried about doing my job and not messing up. And now, going into year two, I feel like I’m more concerned with winning my reps instead of just doing my job.”

Keion White has had a strong summer. He will eat a lot of Judon's vacated snaps. From earlier this summer, White told me the game is slowing down for him in year two.

"100% for sure, the slowing down, being able to anticipate, I know what I have. Last year, I was more so worried… https://t.co/I95xYXZiDL — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 15, 2024

Replacing Judon with White is an intriguing option because of the latter’s flexibility. White can play outside linebacker, defensive end or defensive tackle, but his raw physical tools are best served rushing from the edge.

“Toolsy” Keion White Ready for Post-Matthew Judon Breakout

The Patriots need a breakout edge-rusher to emerge in the post-Judon era. He’s a tough act to follow, but White has the core skills to emulate four-time Pro Bowler Judon.

Specifically, “there is some juice” to White’s game, according to Patriots Dissect owner Tanner James. He also praised “toolsy athlete” White and highlighted his best pass-rushing contributions against the Carolina Panthers in week 1 of the preseason.

Significantly, James’ belief White is “much more effective as a standing up pass rusher as opposed to hand in the dirt,” bodes well for No. 99’s chances of replacing Judon.

Attacking the edge is where White did some of his best work as a rookie, per highlights from Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Kyles also showcased how disruptive White can be from the interior. Moving the 25-year-old all across the front will increase his chances of matching Judon’s production.

It’s a solid plan, but the Pats will likely need a committee approach to replicate how effective Judon was in their schemes.

Matthew Judon Will Be Tough to Replace

Judon never believed he’d get a new deal to stay in New England, so sending him to Atlanta in a trade reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, August 15, made sense for all parties.

Especially the Patriots, who got premium draft capital in return. Yet, as good as the price was, head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington still need to adequately replace the one pass-rusher opposing teams truly feared.

There isn’t a credible alternative on the roster, but the Patriots boast an interesting collective. White leads the group, but Anfernee Jennings and situational edge-rusher Josh Uche will also be factors.

It’s a solid trio, particularly when combined with veteran interior disruptor Deatrich Wise Jr. The latter will shoulder the burden of collapsing the pocket from the inside now rising star Christian Barmore is sidelined indefinitely dealing with an illness.

Add Wise to the mix and Mayo and Covington still have enough front-line playmakers to generate a ton of heat on quarterbacks. How they do it will vary, but Kyles detailed some four-man fronts against the Panthers, including one with White and Wise partnered at D-tackle.

Pass rush by committee can work, but eventually the Patriots will need somebody to step up as the next Judon, and White has the best credentials.