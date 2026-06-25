49ers QB Mac Jones Tied to Patriots AFC East Rival in Trade Pitch

For a brief moment in time, it looked like the New England Patriots had found their franchise quarterback to replace Tom Brady in Mac Jones. That moment passed, though, and the Patriots moved on to Drake Maye while Jones has since bounced around the NFL.

Now with the San Francisco 49ers, Jones could be on the move again. In fact, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he would make sense for the New York Jets, an AFC East rival of the Patriots.

Knox explained how the Jets could land Mac Jones through a three-team trade that also involved the Pittsburgh Steelers. In it, the Jets get Jones, the 49ers get DK Metcalf, and then the Steelers get a Jets 2027 third-round pick and Brandon Aiyuk.

“The New York Jets, who are in a perpetual search for QB stability, should be very interested in taking a flier on Jones. They have three first-round selections in the 2027 draft, but those don’t necessarily need to be spent on a quarterback. If a veteran like Jones could be New York’s answer, those picks could be used to flesh out the roster instead,” Knox wrote.

“However, the Jets don’t have much to offer that would benefit the 49ers right away. San Francisco is hoping to win before players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Trent Williams hit the dreaded age-related cliff. Draft compensation alone might not get Jones out of San Francisco.” Mac Jones had been a first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2021 out of Alabama. The end of the Bill Belichick era, Jones did lead the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season, but progressively struggled in the next couple of seasons, as the coaching and roster talent slipped around him. He’d end up in a quarterback battle with Bailey Zappe before being traded following the 2023 season.

Mac Jones Since Leaving the New England Patriots

In March of 2024, Mac Jones was traded from the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars. There, he’d move into a backup role behind Trevor Lawrence for the most part.

Jones did get the chance to start for two games in the middle of that season, when Lawrence went down with an injury. Those both ended up being losses. Later, when Lawrence needed to be placed on IR, Jones wrapped up the season as the starter in Jacksonville.

That year, Jones finished completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards and 8 touchdowns to 8 interceptions.

In 2025, Jones then bounced to the San Francisco 49ers, signing a two-year deal. There, he has again seen action as a starter, filling in for Brock Purdy and making eight starts on the season. It was the most games he’d started in a season since his time with the Patriots.

Statistically, it was a major step forward for Jones. He completely 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

Jones has one more year left on his contract with the 49ers. He’s widely still regarded as a backup, however, it makes some sense why a team like the Jets may want to take a low risk investment on him for 2026.

The Patriots Since Moving on From Jones

Mac Jones’ last season with the New England Patriots was also the last season for Bill Belichick, with the team bottoming out at 4-13. That set the Patriots up with the No. 3 overall draft pick and a need at quarterback, which would become Drake Maye.

It was a rocky rookie season for Maye, in part because the coaching staff was in over its head. Jerod Mayo and his staff would only last one year before being replaced by Mike Vrabel and company.

Immediately, it sparked a massive turnaround. The Patriots went to the Super Bowl, and Maye was second in MVP voting. So, it’s safe to say the Patriots have figured out their franchise quarterback in the wake of the Mac Jones experience.