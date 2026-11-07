Patriots Announce Big News on Key Wide Receiver Amid A.J. Brown Injury

The New England Patriots are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their Week 9 clash against the Green Bay Packers. Considering how hot the Packers have been as of late, this game was always going to be difficult for the Patriots, but a bevy of injury issues could make life even more challenging for this team when it takes the field on Sunday.

New England has already ruled out one of its top offensive playmakers, wide receiver A.J. Brown, for this game, which means Drake Maye is going to be throwing to a very shorthanded collection of pass catchers against Green Bay. However, he will be getting one of his most reliable targets back, as the team announced some big news involving wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Patriots Activate Mack Hollins Off Injured Reserve

The Pats spent much of the offseason revamping their wide receiver room, as they traded for Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Romeo Doubs to a big-money contract in free agency. The problem is that Brown has played in just three games while dealing with ankle and knee injuries, while Doubs is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The top holdover from last season’s wide receiver room was Hollins, but he also has been stuck on injured reserve for the past few weeks with a calf injury. Prior to suffering this ailment, Hollins had been a bright spot in New England’s banged-up wide receiver room, catching 15 passes for 209 yards over four games of action.

Hollins was designated to return to practice this week, which was the first indication that he had a shot at playing on Sunday. Not having Brown for this game hurts, but New England got a boost on Saturday, as Hollins has been activated off injured reserve after making it through practice this week unscathed.

Patriots activate Mack Hollins to the 53-man roster,” the team announced in a post on X.

Mack Hollins Set to Immediately Take on Big Role for Patriots

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 9: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 9, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Hollins isn’t the flashiest player on the Pats’ roster, but he fills a unique role for this team. A big-bodied playmaker, Hollins can get himself open on intermediate-to-deep routes down the field, but he is also known for being one of the best run blockers at his position across the league. Among the healthy wide receivers New England has, Hollins offers something unique that nobody else available can provide.

If the Patriots intend to win on Sunday, it may have to prevail in a shootout against a high-powered Packers offense. With that in mind, getting Hollins back is crucial for a handful of reasons, as he can help unlock several different parts of the offense for this team. Kickoff for this big clash is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.