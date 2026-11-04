Patriots Receive Huge Injury Boost as Playmaker Nears Return

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is set to return to practice on Wednesday. This was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday morning.

This marks another step in what has been an injury journey of sorts for the wide receiver. He officially completed his four-game stint on injured reserve on November 1. Now, the wideout will be ready to go in what will be a much-needed boost to the Patriots’ wide receiver room.

Rapoport laid out the details of Hollins’ situation on Wednesday afternoon .

A big one for the #Patriots: WR Mack Hollins is set to return to practice today, sources say. Hollins, a glue guy for NE, has been on Injured Reserve with a calf injury and would help immensely vs the #Packers.

Mack Hollins Has Been Dependable For Patriots

Hollins has not been a wide receiver who has put up tremendous numbers. That being said, he has been a tremendous glue guy for the offense. This season is exemplary of that. He immediately played a huge role in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He was a major piece of the Patriots’ offense in that game and was crucial when A. J. Brown went down with an injury. Hollins caught four passes for 51 yards.

He had less production in the second week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nevertheless, he remained consistent. He caught both of his targets for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per reception. It was a difficult day for the offense overall, and his numbers certainly exemplify that. Nevertheless, he would have a breakout game the next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That game showed how valuable he was to the team overall. He caught six passes for 87 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per reception. The playmaker was a major part of what quarterback Drake Maye was seeing that day, as the wide receiver recorded nine targets overall. This signified that he was going to take on a bigger role within the offense, especially with the injuries at the receiver position.

Mack Hollins Could Help Immensely Against Packers

The return of Hollins could help the Patriots immensely against the Green Bay Packers. They will be going up against one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. The Packers rank number one in interceptions this year. Overall, the Packers rank as the top team in terms of coverage. Pro Football Focus ranks the Packers as the top team with an 84.4 coverage grade.

In addition, the Packers rank second overall in passing yards allowed per play and third overall in opponent passer rating. This will not be an easy task for Drake Maye on Sunday. Having Hollins as an outlet receiver could prove to be valuable for the quarterback.

In any event, it will be a luxury to have Hollins back for a receiver unit that has been bitten by the injury bug. He has been dependable and productive in his own way. The Patriots need depth at the position, and they are going to get it sooner rather than later.