Patriots Get Hopeful A.J. Brown Injury Update as Return Timeline Emerges

The New England Patriots have gone through much of the season without star wide receiver A.J. Brown, but a new report brings hope that his current absence won’t last much longer.

Brown will miss Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers because of lingering ankle and knee problems.

However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, Nov. 7, that New England is optimistic about the 29-year-old’s recovery.

And there’s now a potential date for his return.

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Could Return in Week 12

In his Nov. 7 newsletter, The Sweep, Pelissero reported that the Patriots believe Brown could return following their Week 11 bye.

“New England is optimistic he’ll be back sooner rather than later, perhaps after the Week 11 bye,” Pelissero wrote.

That would put Brown in position to potentially face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Pelissero also noted that playing two games in five days may have contributed to Brown’s latest knee problem.

The veteran returned from injured reserve against the New York Jets on Oct. 18 before playing the Chicago Bears four days later.

His knee flared up during practice, forcing him to miss New England’s Nov. 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Week 12 possibility is a solid window, although the Patriots haven’t set a firm return date.

A.J. Brown’s Injuries Have Limited First Patriots Season

Brown’s first season in New England has gone much differently than expected following his June trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The three-time Pro Bowler has appeared in only three games, recording nine receptions for 101 yards without a touchdown.

He initially suffered a high-ankle sprain during the season opener against Seattle, landing on injured reserve for four games.

Brown returned against the Jets but couldn’t regain his typical production. He caught three passes for 48 yards in the Patriots’ Oct. 22 loss to Chicago.

His recent setback has left quarterback Drake Maye without one of his most dangerous weapons.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Brown’s recovery Friday, Nov. 6, noting the receiver’s continued work behind the scenes.

“I know he’s working extremely hard to get back,” Vrabel said, according to Boston.com.

New England has ruled Brown out against Green Bay, leaving him with six missed games this season.

The Patriots then travel to Germany to face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15 before their scheduled bye week.

That break could give Brown more time to recover without missing any more contests.

As of now, the organization is primed to have its prized offseason acquisition return for the final stretch of the season.