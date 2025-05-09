Patriots Urged to Help Marcus Jones With Ex-Bengals Starter

Few teams in the NFL retooled their defense as aggressively as the New England Patriots this offseason, but there’s still room for another veteran at a position of need, despite the presence of capable incumbent Marcus Jones.

The latter plays slot cornerback effectively, but Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes the Pats would be wise to add a well-travelled and versatile defensive back. He chooses former Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals starting slot Mike Hilton.

Cameron noted that “while Marcus Jones played well there last season (76.1 PFF coverage grade), adding a veteran to the mix secures this unit with depth. Mike Hilton fits the bill with his 77.3 PFF slot coverage grade over the past two seasons, which ranks in the 82nd percentile.”

Signing Hilton would prompt a reunion of sorts for the Pats. The 31-year-old spent a brief period of time on the practice squad in New England back in 2016.

Things didn’t work out then, but Hilton used his next stop with the Steelers to salvage his career. He emerged as one of the more competent and versatile slot defenders in the pros.

Handing Hilton a short-term deal would further beef up a secondary headlined by marquee talent at the starting level. Depth is an issue, though, after a respected veteran moved to the NFC East.

Perhaps more importantly, Hilton’s arrival would free Jones to play a more expansive role. Maybe even on both sides of the ball.

Mike Hilton Would Answer Need for Patriots

Hilton is a true slot, meaning his coverage chops are only a small part of his game. He’s more adept in run support as a true force player, despite his slight, 5-foot-9 and 184-pound frame.

Being willing to take on offensive linemen and set a hard edge against the run made Hilton invaluable for the Bengals defense. Like when Hilton (21) slanted in to take down Nick Chubb against the Cleveland Browns in 2022, per Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Cornerbacks who can be force players against the run has been a staple of the Patriots defense for decades. Perhaps no corner exemplified this trait more than Jonathan Jones, a tough pro who departed on good terms when he joined the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason.

Hilton’s physical style would replace Jones, but he’d also add something to the Pats’ pressure schemes. He blitzed at least 46 times in each of his three seasons with the Steelers, while Hilton was sent after quarterbacks 30 times or more in three of four years in Cincinnati, according to Pro Football Reference.

A great example of Hilton’s timing and closing speed off the edge occurred against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs just over two years ago. It was a game when “Hilton had three pressures,” per ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Having Hilton play inside on obvious passing downs would allow the Patriots to put three quality cover men onto the field. Budding star Christian Gonzalez and $60 million addition Carlton Davis will man the perimeter effectively, but the Pats can mix things up in the slot.

In the process, they could also add more variety on offense.

Slot Signing Can Free Marcus Jones

He’s probably the most dynamic athlete on the roster, and Jones can add a lot to a changing New England offense. Specifically, as a speedy, playmaking receiver.

His ability to play pass-catcher and pass defender prompted comparisons to 2025 NFL draft second-overall pick Travis Hunter. The latter played both positions full time in college, but Jones has preached caution about his own return to offense.

Jones has said “If it happens, it happens. My main thing is to learn a new defense and then kind of go from there,” per MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels. It barely happened last season, when Jones “ended up catching one pass for 18 yards and having one rush for 5 yards.”

Returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may want to make it happen more often because Jones is a natural big-play threat. Like when he took his first NFL reception to the house back in 2022, hitting “a top speed of 20.88 mph,” according to Next Gen Stats.

On his first career offensive snap in the NFL, Marcus Jones found the end zone on a 48-yard catch & run TD. Jones reached a top speed of 20.88 mph (fastest by a NE ball carrier this season), and gained +44 YAC over expected (team-best since 2018).#BUFvsNE | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/HZMDyieJuu — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 2, 2022

The Patriots did solid work boosting their big-play juice by signing All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs. They also drafted a true speedster with a flair for stretching the field.

Putting Jones into the lineup more often would give would-be franchise quarterback Drake Maye an extra sudden-strike target. Yet, exposing Jones’ workload on offense will only be worth the risk if the Patriots have another proven slot like Hilton on the depth chart.