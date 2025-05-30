Mike Vrabel Reunion With No. 1 Pick Doesn’t Make Sense for Patriots

He’s spent the offseason remaking the defensive line for the New England Patriots, but head coach Mike Vrabel could still use a stud edge-rusher, so why not reunite with a former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick he’s coached on two teams?

Boosting their options at edge-rusher remains a pressing need for the Patriots, according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. He identified Jadeveon Clowney as the most logical target still in sight on the free-agent market.

As Patra pointed, Clowney “began his career with Mike Vrabel in Houston. Clowney also played for the head coach and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams in Tennessee in 2020. A reunion in Foxborough could make sense.”

That’s a lot of coaching overlap and familiarity between Clowney and this Patriots staff, but the 32-year-old may not be the best solution for 2024’s last-ranked pass rush.

Patriots May Not Solve Rush Problem With Jadeveon Clowney

The Pats logged a league-low 28 sacks last season. Second-year defensive end Keion White led the team with a mere five quarterback takedowns.

Vrabel is hoping a schematic shift toward more attacking four-man fronts will boost production. Just like he hopes new personnel, including another former edge-rusher from his days with the Tennessee Titans, can also help.

Clowney’s ability to make a difference remains open to debate. The veteran has never logged double-digit sacks in a season during his 11-year career.

He’s still physical, versatile and disruptive, though, and that might endear the idea of a reunion to Vrabel. The latter has recently indicated the Patriots will continue with a passive base defensive front.

Clowney’s skill-set would fit this scheme, but it wouldn’t necessarily bolster pressure and sacks up front. Those things will depend just as much on an underrated defensive end making more of an impact.

In the meantime, Vrabel and general manager Eliot Wolf would be better served searching the market for a more prolific pass-rusher. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of those available.

Patriots Have Better Options for Pass Rush

Free agency is still ripe with more consistent and dynamic quarterback hunters than Clowney. One of the best options is fellow 32-year-old Za’Darius Smith.

He can play on either side of the line, with his hand in the dirt or as a standup rusher. Smith is also still a game-wrecker whenever he slides inside.

He proved his enduring ability to put heat on the pocket by generating 15 pressures and recording four sacks across eight games for the Detroit Lions last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Some of Smith’s best moves with the Lions were highlighted by Brett Whitefield of Fantasy Points.

Other notable sack artists include former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, along with prominent ex-Patriots starter Matthew Judon. The latter earned two of his four career Pro Bowl berths during his time in New England and tallied a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022.

Few edge defenders around the league, whether they are looking for new homes or not, can match the respective pedigrees of Judon and Miller. Either would instantly upgrade the Patriots’ ability to keep QBs under siege more often this season.

Without a big-name signing, Vrabel and Williams will be relying on players known more for their flexibility than for a knack for turning pressures into sacks and turnovers.