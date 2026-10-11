New England Patriots Hit With 2 Key Offensive Injuries During Raiders Game

The New England Patriots received some welcome injury news before kickoff Sunday.

But the during the game, two more problems surfaced around Drake Maye.

Starting left tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson were both questionable to return against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Campbell suffered a knee injury, while Henderson was dealing with an ankle injury. Reiss reported at 2 p.m. Eastern that both players were in the locker room.

Update as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern, per Boston Herald‘s Doug Kyed: Campbell is back on the field riding the stationary bike on the sideline.

Campbell’s Injury Adds to Patriots’ Protection Concerns

Campbell’s availability is vital against a defense featuring Maxx Crosby.

Ahead of the matchup, head coach Mike Vrabel made clear that Crosby’s alignment would demand attention throughout the game.

“So, we’ll have to know where he is on every single play,” Vrabel said in his Wednesday news conference.

Vrabel also described a defense capable of generating pressure through different fronts, linebacker rushes and defensive back blitzes. That makes communication across the line especially important if New England has to change personnel during the game.

The Patriots drafted Campbell fourth overall in 2025, investing in the former LSU standout to help stabilize Maye’s protection. His departure would leave another hole in a unit managing injuries.

Per the Patriots.com’s pregame analysis, right guard Mike Onwenu was already unavailable with a long-term ankle injury. Ben Brown was expected to start in his place, while right tackle Morgan Moses was active despite a foot injury.

A prolonged Campbell absence would give offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels another decision to make about how much help to provide at tackle. Keeping a tight end or running back in protection can help a replacement, though it also takes a potential receiving option out of the route.

The two injuries also overlap in their effect on the offense. A diminished running back rotation would make it harder to ease the burden on a reshuffled line through a steady ground game.

Henderson’s Injury Tests an Banged-Up Backfield

Henderson’s injury came after New England had cleared one major hurdle at running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson was active Sunday despite a knee injury suffered late in the previous week’s win over the Buffalo Bills. That gave the Patriots their usual top two backs entering the game.

Now, Henderson’s status threatens to place more responsibility on Stevenson while the veteran is coming off his own injury scare.

The ankle designation is also known territory for Henderson. He missed the season opener with an ankle injury, although Reiss’ update did not establish whether Sunday’s issue involved the same ankle.

Henderson entered his second season after leading New England in scrimmage yards and touchdowns as a rookie, according to Patriots.com. His speed gives McDaniels a chance to turn an ordinary handoff or short completion into a much bigger gain.

Corey Kiner provides another backfield option if Henderson remains unavailable. The Patriots also came into the game without fullback Reggie Gilliam and receivers A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins, all on injured reserve.

Those absences make the latest injuries harder to absorb. Maye needs dependable protection and enough help around him to keep the offense moving, particularly if the running back rotation shrinks.

As of Reiss’ report, both Campbell and Henderson still had a chance to return. Their questionable designations left New England waiting for answers on two important pieces of its offense.