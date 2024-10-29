NFL Insider Provides Big Update About Patriots Trade Plans

The New England Patriots are far from done after trading outside linebacker Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, it’s well-known the Pats plan to be active sellers before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 5.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini. She’s reported “It’s known around the league that the Patriots will continue to listen to offers on other players before the NFL trade deadline next week.”

Seeing what they can get for veterans on a rebuilding roster makes some sense for the Patriots. Especially when there are more than a few obvious trade candidates on a 2-6 team.

Encouraging an auction is a smart play by de facto general manager Eliot Wolf. Provided he’s able to fetch better compensation than what the Patriots received for Uche.

Patriots Have Players to Be Active Sellers on Trade Market

Sending Uche to the Chiefs netted the Patriots less than they expected to get, but things could be different with other potential trade chips. Players like wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, who has been linked with a return to the NFC West.

Bourne isn’t the only Patriots wide receiver whose name has done the rounds in trade rumors. Former Minnesota Vikings deep threat K.J. Osborn is another popular trade fit.

Both Osborn and Bourne offer decent pedigrees as established pass-catchers who can make plays at different levels of the field. Their speed and versatility should appeal to any receiver-needy team looking to make a deal.

Another Pats incumbent with trade appeal is Davon Godchaux. His name also featured in a report by Russini.

Godchaux is one of the premier run-stuffing nose tackles in the league. He’s also somebody who wanted to get paid this offseason.

The Patriots have options before the deadline. Options Wolf and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo can use to accelerate their move toward a deeper, younger roster.

Patriots Building Ample Draft Pile for Rebuild

If the Patriots shift Bourne or Osborn it would be a sign they are committed to younger receivers. Youthful wideouts like second-year duo DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, along with 2024 NFL draft pick Ja’Lynn Polk.

The latter has been called out by Mayo, but Polk has the backing of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Developing a complementary cast of playmakers around this year’s third-overall pick should be a priority for the Patriots, but trusting this group of receivers is a risk.

They dropped five passes during the 28-25 win over the New York Jets in Week 8, according to MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels. A better move for Wolf and Mayo would be to add a genuine No.1 target and improve the offensive line in front of Maye.

The Patriots will be able to do both if they add to the growing pile of draft picks they’ve collected for the next two years, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Building through the draft is a sound strategy, provided Wolf and Mayo can make the right picks. Their ability to find talent still needs to be proved when Polk and fellow rookie receiver Javon Baker have failed to have an impact from this year’s draft class.

More trading will increase the Patriots’ reliance on finding the right young players during consecutive drafts.