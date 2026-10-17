Patriots Expected to Activate A.J. Brown for Jets Game: Report

The New England Patriots appear ready to bring their biggest offseason addition back into the fold.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning that the Patriots will “likely” activate wide receiver A.J. Brown from injured reserve in time to face the New York Jets on Sunday.

Brown returned to practice this week after missing four games because of a high-ankle sprain. The three-time Pro Bowler was officially listed as questionable Friday, leaving New England with a decision to make before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for roster moves.

Rapoport’s report now points toward Brown making his long-awaited second appearance in a Patriots uniform.

Brown Nearing Return After 4-Game Absence

Brown suffered the injury 30 snaps into New England’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He caught three passes for a team-high 26 yards before exiting and subsequently landed on injured reserve.

The Patriots opened Brown’s 21-day return window Wednesday, and he participated on a limited basis throughout the week. Head coach Mike Vrabel had remained cautious about declaring him ready before Rapoport’s Saturday update.

“We won’t make that decision until tomorrow,” Vrabel said Friday, according to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar. “I try to see where his conditioning level is and see where he may feel here after practice today.”

Brown had floated a similarly measured assessment after getting back onto the practice field.

“It felt pretty good. It’s one step at a time with me,” Brown said. “It’s definitely still up in the air.”

That uncertainty now appears to be clearing.

New England made a major investment to acquire Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June, sending Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, via NFL.com. Brown notched six 1,000-yard campaigns in his first seven NFL seasons.

Brown Serves as Another Weapon for Drake Maye

The occasion could be particularly useful for an offense playing without Mack Hollins, who was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Nevertheless, the Patriots showed last week they can generate explosive production with a short-handed receiving corps. Drake Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in a 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

DeMario Douglas caught two of those touchdowns, while Kyle Williams finished with a team-high 91 receiving yards. Efton Chism III has also carved out a role while injuries have reshaped the depth chart.

Brown’s return would give Maye a proven No. 1 option on top of that emerging depth.

The Patriots enter Sunday at 3-2 after consecutive wins, while the Jets sit at 2-3. New York will be without several starters, including running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

If Brown is officially activated Saturday as expected, New England will finally get a look at the star receiver it paid a premium to acquire — this time with its offense coming off its most productive game of the season.