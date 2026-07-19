New England Patriots’ Pass-Rush Formula Looms Over 2026 NFL Season

The New England Patriots already answered one of their biggest defensive questions last January.

They won three playoff games without a dominant edge rusher by leaning on tight coverage and pressure packages that forced interior disruption.

The challenge now is proving that formula can hold for another postseason, as opposing teams have plenty of film on what worked last year.

New England finished the 2025 regular season with 35 sacks, tied for 22nd in the NFL and at least 12 fewer than each of the league’s other three conference finalists.

ESPN also ranked the Patriots 19th with a 35% pass-rush win rate, leaving the defense closer to average at creating initial pressure than it was at finishing those plays.

Harold Landry III supplied 8.5 of them, but the Patriots didn’t have the type of outside threat who could consistently wreck a passing game without help.

Even if someone like Jadeveon Clowney comes to the team, it improves the defense’s direction.

Nonetheless, that pass-rush vulnerability persists entering training camp.

Landry returns after dealing with a late-season injury, while Dre’Mont Jones arrives after recording seven sacks between Tennessee and Baltimore last year.

Second-round pick Gabe Jacas carries upside, but he missed the spring while recovering from a procedure and hasn’t signed his contract approaching training camp.

The Patriots may have enough bodies on the edge.

Whether they have enough independent pressure is a different question.

Patriots Already Proved Coverage Can Create Pressure

New England’s postseason run offered the best insight that the defense can function without an elite edge.

The Patriots recorded six sacks while holding the Los Angeles Chargers to three points in the wild-card round.

Against the Houston Texans, they generated pressure on 48.1% of dropbacks and produced 12 passes defensed while allowing only one touchdown drive across their first 24 postseason possessions.

That production came through coordination rather than one overwhelming rusher.

New England increased its Cover 0 usage from 3.9% during the regular season to 11.5% over its first two playoff games.

The defense showed crowded pressure looks, dropped defenders into coverage and used stunts to create hesitation along the offensive line.

In the AFC Championship game, New England generated a 35.1% pressure rate against the Denver Broncos, and Christian Barmore and Milton Williams combined for six pressures.

The Patriots played man coverage on 48.6% of Denver’s dropbacks and allowed 36 passing yards with two turnovers on those snaps.

The secondary is top-tier with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, plus Barmore and Williams rushing the passer, those calls will work.

Williams, Barmore Must Raise Everyone Else’s Floor

The system depends on Barmore and Williams making offenses account for the middle first.

During the opening four weeks of last season, Barmore led NFL defensive tackles with a 16.1% pressure rate, while Williams ranked fifth at 13.5%. Their presence forced opponents to decide which player deserved the double-team, creating one-on-one opportunities elsewhere.

With the dynamic DT pair functioning well, Landry, Jones and the younger edge rushers have easier jobs.

New England can also blitz defensive backs and linebackers more freely since the interior pair occupies so much attention.

But the formula comes with a narrow margin.

Coverage eventually breaks down against playoff quarterbacks.

Disguises become less effective after repeated exposure, and sending additional rushers creates openings if the pressure arrives late.

A true elite edge can solve those moments without forcing the defense to change its coverage structure.

The Patriots showed last season that they can win playoff games by manufacturing pressure.

Their secondary may be even better equipped to support that plan now with Byard in the mix.

The matter at hand is whether Barmore and Williams can create enough disruption to make every other rusher more dangerous.

If they can, the Patriots may not need one elite edge.

They will have built the collective version of one.