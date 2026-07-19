New England Patriots Linked Again to Jadeveon Clowney Before Training Camp

The New England Patriots have been connected to one of the NFL’s most accomplished remaining free agents once again this month.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Jadeveon Clowney among the 10 best free agents still available ahead of the preseason on July 19.

Knox listed New England and the Seattle Seahawks as the two logical landing spots for the veteran edge defender.

The suggestion follows an even stronger recommendation from Knox on July 3.

In an earlier examination of the best landing spots for the top defensive free agents, Knox paired Clowney specifically with New England and highlighted his previous relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee and Houston.

Two mentions in less than three weeks make Clowney an obvious name to watch as the Patriots evaluate their pass rush during training camp.

Clowney Still Producing in Limited Role

Clowney remained effective during his lone season with the Dallas Cowboys.

He finished with 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 41 total tackles across 13 games, despite playing fewer than 44% of the defensive snaps, via CBS Sports.

His pressure numbers offered an even stronger argument.

CBS Sports also reported that Clowney ranked fourth among nearly 200 qualifying pass rushers with a 19.1% pressure rate. Pro Football Focus gave him the 16th-best pass-rush grade among edge defenders.

That effectiveness makes him more than a recognizable name nearing the end of his career.

Clowney could handle apparent passing situations, as well as set the edge against the run, reducing the number of snaps placed on New England’s top veterans.

He has recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons, putting him in the upper echelon of the few remaining free-agent pass rushers.

The Patriots signed Dre’Mont Jones and used a second-round pick on Gabe Jacas, but K’Lavon Chaisson left for the Washington Commanders after producing 7.5 sacks last season.

Clowney would replace some of that lost production while allowing Jacas to develop without being treated as an immediate answer.

Patriots Have Room for Another Proven Pass Rusher

The case strengthens because of the uncertainty surrounding Harold Landry.

Landry led New England with 8.5 sacks last season, but a lower-leg injury limited him late in the year and carried into the offseason.

Vrabel said during minicamp that Landry did not practice and declined to predict when he would return.

The Patriots can afford patience with Landry if their depth improves.

But it’s tough to ignore Clowney, who would give Vrabel another veteran aware of the expectations with the ability to move across the front. His presence also could create more favorable matchups for Jones and New England’s interior rushers.

The financial risk should be manageable.

Spotrac projects Clowney’s market value at roughly $5.7 million on a one-year contract. Over the Cap lists the Patriots with more than $34 million in available cap space, leaving enough flexibility for a short-term addition and future moves.

Clowney has shown he is comfortable waiting for the right opportunity, signing with Baltimore in August 2023, then joined Dallas after the start of the 2025 season.

New England doesn’t need to rush into a deal before its first practice.

But if Landry’s recovery remains uncertain or the young edge rushers need more time, Clowney may factor in.

For a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, that type of insurance is worth adding before the season’s problems create a more urgent need.