Patriots Claim Former All-AAC WR After Cardinals Release

The New England Patriots have added another former draft pick to a wide receiver room already packed with competition.

New England claimed Tejhaun Palmer off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the team announced.

The Patriots created the roster spot by releasing rookie tight end Jeremiah Franklin, who had signed shortly before training camp.

Palmer enters as a long-shot roster candidate, but the move gives New England another receiver with outside size and a history of creating explosive plays.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he offers a different physical profile than several of the smaller receivers fighting for work near the bottom of the depth chart.

Palmer Brings Size, Downfield Production

The Cardinals selected Palmer out of UAB with the No. 191 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He spent most of his first two professional seasons on Arizona’s practice squad before receiving a late promotion to the active roster.

Palmer made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 regular-season finale. He didn’t record a reception, but Arizona used him on offense and special teams before bringing him back for another offseason.

The Cardinals waived Palmer on Aug. 3 while adding running back Evan Hull and defensive lineman Cam Horsley, via the team’s transaction log.

New England submitted a successful claim one day later, giving Palmer an immediate opportunity to restart his roster bid.

His final college season helps explain the interest.

Palmer caught 47 passes for 858 yards and seven touchdowns at UAB in 2023. His 18.3 yards per reception led the American Athletic Conference, and he produced four 100-yard games while earning third-team all-conference honors.

That production followed a 2022 season in which Palmer averaged 16 yards per catch. He finished his three years at UAB with 83 receptions for 1,409 yards and nine touchdowns.

A pre-draft scouting report from NFL Draft Diamonds praised Palmer’s frame, hands, ability to adjust to the football and willingness as a blocker. The report also identified separation and short-area quickness as concerns.

Patriots’ WR Room Doesn’t Have Much Space

Palmer joins a position group that the Patriots already described as one of their deepest in recent memory.

A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are positioned to lead the group after New England’s major offseason investment at the position.

Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas give the Patriots three more experienced options before the competition reaches the developmental receivers.

The team’s pre-camp position preview projected seven receivers as contenders for five or six roster spots.

Palmer arrives after practices have already begun, leaving him limited time to learn the offense and create separation in that race.

His main opening could come on special teams and during the preseason.

Palmer appeared in all three of Arizona’s 2025 preseason games, catching three passes for 18 yards, and his lone regular-season appearance included work in the kicking game.

The roster exchange also ends Franklin’s brief stay in Foxborough.

The former Boston College tight end signed July 24 after playing 41 college games and catching 93 passes for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile for Palmer, the claim offers another chance to turn draft status and physical tools into a permanent role.

The final few weeks of camp will determine whether its newest addition can sneak his way onto the roster.