Patriots Get Good News on Steelers’ Star CB Before Week 2 Game

The New England Patriots will have one fewer matchup problem to solve when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2026 home opener.

Pittsburgh ruled out cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on Friday because of conditioning and a back injury. The Steelers’ official injury report listed Porter as limited for the second straight day, but he will miss his second consecutive game to begin the season.

That absence gives quarterback Drake Maye and New England’s passing attack an inviting matchup to pursue after an uneven opener. Maye threw three late interceptions in a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the Patriots emerged from the game without injured receiver A.J. Brown.

Porter’s status represents a welcome break. It does not leave the Steelers defenseless, however. T.J. Watt is healthy and arrives in Foxborough after supplying a forceful reminder of how quickly he can wreck an offensive plan.

Porter’s Absence Deepens Steelers Uncertainty

Porter missed training camp with an aggravated back injury while extension talks stalled. He returned to practice before Week 1 but did not play against the Atlanta Falcons. After the Steelers initially listed him with a conditioning designation this week, the back issue reappeared Thursday.

The medical setback arrived amid a widening contract dispute. ESPN reported Friday that Porter wants stronger future guarantees than Pittsburgh has traditionally offered and previously requested a trade. One source familiar with the situation told the outlet there is doubt that Porter will play for the Steelers again.

Pittsburgh has capable replacements. Asante Samuel Jr. played all 60 defensive snaps against Atlanta, according to ESPN, after earning a return contract with a strong summer. Jamel Dean brings starting experience, while Jalen Ramsey can shift between the slot and safety.

Still, Porter usually handles demanding man-coverage assignments against an opponent’s top receiver. His length and physical style would have added another complication for a Patriots offense already adjusting to Brown’s absence.

The opening should create more opportunities for Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins and Hunter Henry. Pittsburgh’s secondary remains experienced, but removing Porter gives those targets a better chance to separate and allows New England to attack matchups rather than avoid one side of the field.

Patriots Must Exploit Break While Containing Watt

Porter’s absence cannot become an invitation for Maye to hold the football and hunt for downfield throws. Watt will punish that approach.

The six-time All-Pro produced two sacks, three tackles for loss and a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 20-13 victory over Atlanta. That performance earned Watt AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the ninth time in his career.

Watt’s presence puts veteran right tackle Morgan Moses at the center of the matchup. New England will need to provide protection help, use quick throws and keep the Steelers from turning favorable passing situations into Watt’s personal showcase.

Maye cannot afford another turnover spiral, either. The Patriots committed five giveaways in last season’s 21-14 loss to Pittsburgh despite outgaining the Steelers 369-203, according to New England’s official Week 2 preview.

Porter’s absence offers Maye a clearer route to a rebound, especially with Pittsburgh forced to alter its cornerback rotation. Yet the Steelers still held Atlanta to 118 passing yards without Porter in Week 1, and Watt supplied the decisive score himself.

The Patriots have caught a significant break. Cashing it in will require Maye to play with the aggression New England wants without repeating the decisions that allowed Seattle to turn its opener late.