With TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve with a mysterious neurological ailment and Rhamondre Stevenson averaging 3.7 yards a carry, would the New England Patriots really spend a first-round draft pick on a running back?

According to a new CBS Sports prediction, the answer is yes. In the latest CBS Sports 2027 NFL mock draft, published Monday, the Patriots are tabbed to select Florida running back Jadan Baugh at No. 16.

CBS Sports draft expert Josh Edwards assumes Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons both stay in college another season, and six quarterbacks still land in the first round. Baugh, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior, ranks as the No. 19 prospect overall and the top running back on Edwards’ board.

“It does not seem as though New England has a running back they trust and that can give them everything they want out of the position. Jadan Baugh is a bigger back who will retain some of the physical element in the offense,” Edwards wrote on Monday.

The “physical element” is the bruising, between-the-tackles running Baugh does best, and Edwards sees no New England runner to reliably supply it.

Henderson, a high second-round pick in 2025 out of Ohio State, has not played since Oct. 22 at Chicago, when he carried three times for nine yards and caught two passes for 14. He missed the next two games, listed with an illness, and on Nov. 6 disclosed that he had been hospitalized for several days with “an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms,” Henderson said in a statement. The Patriots have since placed him on injured reserve, which sidelines him for at least four more games.

Stevenson, meanwhile, has run 108 times for 403 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games, adding 27 catches for 259 yards and two more scores.

Baugh’s Fit in Josh McDaniels’ Patriots Offense

Baugh attended Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., and arrived at Florida as the No. 24 running back and No. 348 prospect overall in the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to the Gators on Dec. 20, 2023.

He scored five touchdowns against Kentucky as a freshman in 2024, then became Florida’s featured back and passed 1,000 rushing yards in 2025, totaling 1,170. This season he has run for 905 yards and an SEC-leading 15 touchdowns on 178 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry without a fumble.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has built the Patriots’ attack around movement before the snap and play-action. New England used motion on 75.3 percent of snaps in a 29-26 win at Buffalo, its highest single-game rate since Week 15 of 2023, and called play-action on 35.7 percent of plays, a season high. That game also produced a season-best 44.8 percent rushing success rate, with McDaniels deploying packages that included six offensive linemen.

Baugh’s skills fit that heavier approach. He has forced 45 missed tackles, ninth among 444 backs, and scouts credit his contact balance, his vision near the goal line and his reliability as a pass blocker. Evaluators also flag a tendency to run upright through traffic and a lack of proven breakaway speed, as South Carolina and Georgia held him to 59 yards on 15 carries and 38 yards on 14 carries in October.

Patriots 2027 NFL Draft Needs Beyond RB

History offers a short list of precedents. New England took Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in 2018, the team’s first running back in the opening round since Laurence Maroney in 2006.

Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of NFL Mocks floated the Baugh-Henderson pairing in September, arguing it would help quarterback Drake Maye, particularly off play-action, while acknowledging that a second premium back would be a major commitment.

The roster has other holes. A team-needs ranking for 2027 lists tight end, interior offensive line, defensive tackle in that order, and projects nine Patriots picks, beginning at No. 17 in the first round and No. 49 in the second.