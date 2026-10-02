Patriots Announce $332 Million Injury Report Before Bills Game

The New England Patriots will play at Buffalo on Sunday without cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, both ruled out with shoulder injuries, according to the Patriots.com injury report.

Those two starters hold a combined $219 million in contract value, and nine more Patriots appear on a report that contains a stunning 11 players in total. Taken together, the confirmed contract value for the players on the Week 4 injury report runs close to $332 million.

Quarterback Drake Maye, 24, the No. 3 overall pick in 2024 out of North Carolina, practiced fully with a throwing-shoulder issue from last Sunday’s 35-6 loss to Jacksonville and will start, according to Boston 25‘s Bryan Lambert.

“That’s just what the situation is. There’s nothing we can do about it,” coach Mike Vrabel said, according to CBS Boston reporter Neal Riley. Vrabel’s answer addressed Gonzalez and Barmore, neither of whom has practiced since Tuesday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — INJURY REPORT Player Injury Practice Status DT Christian Barmore Shoulder DNP Out CB Christian Gonzalez Shoulder DNP Out S Brenden Schooler Back* LP Out CB Channing Canada Hamstring LP Questionable LB Christian Elliss Chest LP Questionable FB Reggie Gilliam Knee LP Questionable LB Dre’Mont Jones Shoulder LP Questionable T Morgan Moses Foot LP Questionable TE Eli Raridon Thigh LP Questionable S Craig Woodson Shoulder LP Questionable QB Drake Maye Right Shoulder FP No Status Given DNP = Did Not Practice • LP = Limited Participation • FP = Full Participation. No players listed as Doubtful. *Schooler is returning from the non-football injury list and is not eligible this week.

New England Patriots Injured Player Contracts

Gonzalez, 24, the No. 17 pick in 2023 out of Oregon, has started all 37 games he has played. His four-year, $135 million extension is the largest ever for a cornerback, according to The Athletic.

Barmore, a 2021 second-round pick (No. 38) from Alabama, is on a four-year, $84 million extension with a $17.1 million cap hit this season, according to Spotrac‘s contract data. He has one sack in three games.

Safety Brenden Schooler, 29, an undrafted Texas product, is ineligible while returning from the non-football injury list. His three-year, $9 million deal averages $3 million, according to Spotrac‘s Schooler page.

Linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, a Cleveland native and Ohio State product drafted 71st overall by Denver in 2019, has 38.5 career sacks, according to CBS Sports. He signed a three-year, $39.5 million deal in March.

Linebacker Christian Elliss, 27, an undrafted Idaho product, earns $13.5 million over two years. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, a former Bill, has a three-year, $10.8 million deal. Right tackle Morgan Moses lists at $10.4 million. Safety Craig Woodson lists at $1.39 million and tight end Eli Raridon, a third-round Notre Dame rookie, at $1.53 million, according to Spotrac‘s 2026 payroll data. Undrafted TCU rookie cornerback Channing Canada signed for $3.12 million over three years.

The confirmed deals, including Maye’s fully guaranteed $36.6 million rookie contract, total about $331.6 million, according to Over The Cap. Adding the listed Moses, Raridon and Woodson figures puts annual value on the report near $104.8 million.

Patriots Game Plan Against Bills

Ten game-status designations make the Patriots’ list long compared with the Week 3 league average of about 3.7 per team, according to Squawka injury data. One of the three players out, Schooler, is a return from the NFI list, not a fresh injury.

Carlton Davis III will need to step up and stay healthy with Gonzalez out, according to The Boston Globe. Barmore’s absence removes a one-sack rusher ahead of Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, and running back James Cook.

Buffalo has its own gaps, with cornerback Christian Benford questionable with a toe injury, according to the Buffalo Bills injury report. If Moses sits, rookie Caleb Lomu is the right-tackle option. The line already is replacing the right guard, with Walter Rouse, Ben Brown and Matt Pryor the options.

The Bills are 3-0 and favored by about 6.5 to 7 points, according to OddsCrowd‘s odds listings.