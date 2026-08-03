Patriots’ 2 New Pass Rushers Tipped to Fuel Super Bowl Return

The New England Patriots reached Super Bowl LX with a defense that became more disruptive as the postseason unfolded.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick believes two of their newest edge defenders could decide whether they make the trip again.

Riddick identified rookie Gabe Jacas and veteran Dre’Mont Jones as two of New England’s most important acquisitions in an Aug. 3 post on X.

He added that “if those two players hit big,” the Patriots could be playing for a return to the Super Bowl.

The names are revealing.

New England added A.J. Brown to an offense led by Drake Maye and signed All-Pro safety Kevin Byard III, but Riddick pointed toward a pass rush that still has something to prove.

The Patriots finished fourth in points and yards allowed during the 2025 regular season, then held three AFC playoff opponents to a combined 30 points.

Their pressure came with a catch.

New England ranked 16th with a 31.4% pressure rate when it did not blitz, compared with a fifth-ranked 48.5% rate when it sent extra rushers.

Jones and Jacas give head coach Mike Vrabel two different ways to change that equation.

Jones Gives Patriots a Proven Answer

Jones arrives as the recognized piece of the pairing.

New England signed him to a three-year contract with a base value of $36.5 million, a maximum value of $39.5 million and $23.28 million guaranteed.

The commitment followed the best pass-rushing season of his career.

Jones recorded seven sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 51 total pressures while splitting 2025 between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

His 12.9% pass-rush win rate ranked 28th among 62 qualified edge defenders and topped the marks posted by the Patriots’ primary edge starters.

Jones can also move inside in passing situations.

His pressure rate climbed to 14.3% when he rushed from the defensive tackle spot last season, giving New England another option alongside Christian Barmore and Milton Williams.

The 29-year-old has embraced the group around him.

Jones called the Patriots’ edge room “underrated” early in camp and said the league would see how good it can become.

Regardless, Riddick’s prediction elevates the hype around New England’s pass rush.

And New England will need Jones to create pressure without forcing Vrabel to expose the secondary with repeated blitzes.

Jacas Brings the Higher-Upside Swing

Gabe Jacas represents the projection in Riddick’s argument.

The Patriots traded up and selected the Illinois edge rusher with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jacas left college with 27 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles across four seasons. He led the Big Ten with 11 sacks in 2025, a total that ranked sixth nationally, and earned All-American recognition before entering the draft.

His first NFL summer has required patience.

Jacas missed the offseason program after a knee procedure. He signed a four-year deal worth up to $8.6 million at the start of camp and then opened on the non-football injury list.

He passed his physical and participated in his first practice Aug. 1, although Vrabel kept him out of team drills during a limited return.

That delay makes Jacas one of the most difficult Patriots newcomers to project, as New England already knows what Jones can provide.

Jacas could give the defense something it lacked during last season’s Super Bowl run: an edge rusher capable of growing into a vital role while playing on a rookie contract.

Riddick placed both players at the center of the Patriots’ championship outlook.

One is expected to stabilize the rush.

The other could lift it.

If both happen, New England’s path back to February becomes effortless to see.