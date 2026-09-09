Patriots at Seahawks Inactives: Crafty WR, Critical Defensive Player Among Scratches

The New England Patriots will open their season without Efton Chism III, making the second-year wide receiver a healthy inactive for Wednesday night’s Super Bowl rematch with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chism was among seven New England players listed as inactive shortly before kickoff at Lumen Field. The decision comes after Chism survived final roster cuts in a legit receiver room and flashed when opportunities arrived late in his rookie campaign.

New England will also be without running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive linemen Ben Brown and Walter Rouse, cornerback Karon Prunty and outside linebacker Erick Hunter. Rookie quarterback Behren Morton is the emergency third quarterback.

Henderson and Brown had already been ruled out because of ankle and knee injuries, respectively, per the Patriots’ final Week 1 injury report. Chism did not carry an injury designation into the game.

Chism III Faces Patriots WR Picture

Chism’s absence is especially noteworthy because the Patriots elected to keep six receivers on their initial 53-man roster.

The team’s official roster breakdown after cutdown day listed Chism alongside A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.

Chism also produced when given preseason chances. He caught seven passes for 65 yards over New England’s first two exhibition games, including four receptions for 45 yards against Philadelphia, via his official Patriots game log.

His rookie season showed some of what he could provide. Chism appeared in eight regular-season games, catching three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown while adding 383 yards on 16 kickoff returns. He recorded his first NFL touchdown against the New York Jets before making his first start in the regular-season finale against Miami.

However, Chism was also inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LX. Wednesday’s decision keeps him on the sideline for a second consecutive meeting with Seattle.

The Patriots’ deeper receiver group has raised the bar for finding snaps. Brown and Doubs came onboard during the offseason, while Williams strengthened his position with a productive preseason.

Seahawks Lose Emmanwori From Secondary

New England will face a Seattle defense missing an important piece in the secondary.

Emmanwori, who entered the game questionable because of an ankle injury, was officially ruled inactive. Starting safety Ty Okada is also out with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks had already prepared for the possibility by adding safety help before kickoff. Seattle signed AJ Finley to the 53-man roster and elevated Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad, via Seahawks.com’s Wednesday roster announcement.

Emmanwori underwent an ankle procedure before training camp and was limited throughout Seattle’s Week 1 practices. The Seahawks also made wide receiver Tory Horton inactive because of a hamstring injury.

As for New England, Seattle’s depleted safety group could create opportunities through the air.

Chism, though, will have to wait for his first chance to capitalize on the Patriots’ renewed passing attack in 2026.