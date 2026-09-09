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Patriots at Seahawks Inactives: Crafty WR, Critical Defensive Player Among Scratches

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Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will open their season without Efton Chism III, making the second-year wide receiver a healthy inactive for Wednesday night’s Super Bowl rematch with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chism was among seven New England players listed as inactive shortly before kickoff at Lumen Field. The decision comes after Chism survived final roster cuts in a legit receiver room and flashed when opportunities arrived late in his rookie campaign.

New England will also be without running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive linemen Ben Brown and Walter Rouse, cornerback Karon Prunty and outside linebacker Erick Hunter. Rookie quarterback Behren Morton is the emergency third quarterback.

Henderson and Brown had already been ruled out because of ankle and knee injuries, respectively, per the Patriots’ final Week 1 injury report. Chism did not carry an injury designation into the game.

Chism III Faces Patriots WR Picture

New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 28: Efton Chism III #86 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)

Chism’s absence is especially noteworthy because the Patriots elected to keep six receivers on their initial 53-man roster.

The team’s official roster breakdown after cutdown day listed Chism alongside A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.

Chism also produced when given preseason chances. He caught seven passes for 65 yards over New England’s first two exhibition games, including four receptions for 45 yards against Philadelphia, via his official Patriots game log.

His rookie season showed some of what he could provide. Chism appeared in eight regular-season games, catching three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown while adding 383 yards on 16 kickoff returns. He recorded his first NFL touchdown against the New York Jets before making his first start in the regular-season finale against Miami.

However, Chism was also inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LX. Wednesday’s decision keeps him on the sideline for a second consecutive meeting with Seattle.

The Patriots’ deeper receiver group has raised the bar for finding snaps. Brown and Doubs came onboard during the offseason, while Williams strengthened his position with a productive preseason.

Seahawks Lose Emmanwori From Secondary

NFC Divisional Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers is pressured by Nick Emmanwori #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

New England will face a Seattle defense missing an important piece in the secondary.

Emmanwori, who entered the game questionable because of an ankle injury, was officially ruled inactive. Starting safety Ty Okada is also out with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks had already prepared for the possibility by adding safety help before kickoff. Seattle signed AJ Finley to the 53-man roster and elevated Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad, via Seahawks.com’s Wednesday roster announcement.

Emmanwori underwent an ankle procedure before training camp and was limited throughout Seattle’s Week 1 practices. The Seahawks also made wide receiver Tory Horton inactive because of a hamstring injury.

As for New England, Seattle’s depleted safety group could create opportunities through the air.

Chism, though, will have to wait for his first chance to capitalize on the Patriots’ renewed passing attack in 2026.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots at Seahawks Inactives: Crafty WR, Critical Defensive Player Among Scratches

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