Patriots Ink UDFA All-American Edge Rusher Following Stellar Rookie Minicamp

The New England Patriots have completed their first step towards the start of the 2024 NFL season. Following the culmination of their 2024 draft proceedings and the signing of undrafted rookies, the Patriots recently held their rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium. In addition to the eight drafted players and numerous undrafted rookies, the Patriots invited 23 players to try out for the team during the minicamp sessions.

One of those players impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a contract and a spot on the 90-man roster. As reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on May 13, the New England Patriots have signed undrafted edge defender Jay Person.

Person, 24, was among the hopeful tryout players at Gillette Stadium over the weekend. Standing 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 233 pounds, Jay Person embarked on his college football journey at Appalachian State in 2018 before transferring to UT Chattanooga for the 2019 season. His stellar performance earned him recognition as a First-team All-America in back-to-back seasons for 2022 and 2023.

Throughout his five-season collegiate career, Person showcased his talent in 48 games. His impressive stats include 228 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three recoveries, and five pass defenses. Person also achieved a career-high of 9.5 sacks during his final season. Person was named the 2022 Southern Conference defensive player of the year. Notably, he attained his undergraduate degree in 2022

Person Will Battle For a Roster Spot With Talented Group

As Person went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, his road to making a 53-man NFL roster is a long one. But the star edge rusher out of UT Chatanooga has passed his first test. Out of 23 UDFA invites and a handful of other rookies, Person impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a spot on the Patriot’s 90-man roster and an invite to OTA workouts beginning May 20.

The good news for Person is that the Patriots did not use one of their seven picks on a defensive pass rusher in the 2024 NFL draft. While Person won’t have to compete with a drafted rookie, the Patriots have still rostered plenty of pass-rushing talent.

Now, with the chance to join the Patriots’ pass-rushing unit, Person looks to add depth to a group aiming to continue their solid defensive performance from last season. Alongside linebacker and defensive leader Matthew Judon, who spearheads the pass rush, the Cleveland, Tenn. native could join forces with linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, along with defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White, as well as a handful of other defensive UDFAs all fighting for a roster spot.

Earning a roster spot within this group will be difficult, but the two-time All-American has shown that he is at least deserving of another look from the Patriots coaching staff.

Can Person Join a Long List of UDFA Success Stories?

Until 2023, the Patriots had an incredible streak of UDFA making their 53-man roster in 19 consecutive seasons. Person hopes to kick off a new streak for UDFAs, finding success with the Patriots and landing a spot on the 53-man roster. Since 2004, the New England Patriots have consistently found value in undrafted free agents, with some players proving their worth on the field despite going undrafted.

Not all UDFAs reached star status, but notable success stories include Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson and his successor, Jonathan Jones, who is currently the Patriots’ CB. The list of impactful undrafted players extends over the past two decades, from Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler to starting center David Andrews and veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. In 2013, a record five UDFAs made their way onto the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

The following is a list of all Patriots UDFAs who made the 53-man roster since 2004: