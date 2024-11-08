Patriots Replace Josh Uche With Pro Bowler: Report

Trading Josh Uche put a dent in an already dented pass rush, but the New England Patriots have moved quickly to replace the situation edge defender with veteran Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue.

The move was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday, November 8. He confirmed the Pats claimed Ngakoue, who had been put on waivers by the Baltimore Ravens.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Baltimore’s decision to move on from Ngakoue was a curious one. Especially since the 29-year-old still has plenty left to offer as a credible pass-rusher.

That’s what the Patriots are banking on seeing from the 2017 Pro Bowler. New England’s ability to get to quarterbacks has been slowly eroded by injuries and exits involving key personnel, including trading Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs for less than they expected to get.

Ngakoue’s arrival, combined with the potential early return of a linchpin up front, could quickly change the narrative for a defense performing below expectations.

Yannick Ngakoue Can Help Solve Key Patriots Problem

Ngakoue’s second stint with the Ravens didn’t last long, but he still showed enough speed and nuance off the edge to indicate he’ll be a factor for the Patriots. Specifically, Ngakoue logged 1.5 sacks across five games, but he also generated five pressures, two hurries and a QB knockdown, per Pro Football Reference.

The ninth-year pro wins with agility and sound hands technique. Ngakoue also knows how to make splash plays, like when he led the NFL in forced fumbles back in 2017.

That was the year Ngakoue earned his lone Pro Bowl berth, but his numbers have been on the decline since. He’s posted double-digit sacks in a single campaign just once following his banner year.

Ngakoue is more steadily disruptive than outright dominant. Yet, his core skills will still be welcome on a Patriots defense struggling to put heat on the pocket.

Josh Uche Exit Was Latest Blow for Pats Pass Rush

Uche had also been trying to overcome statistics trending in the wrong direction, but the 26-year-old still had a knack for creating pressure. Even this season, Uche had recorded two sacks and five pressures in limited action.

Letting Uche find a new home compounded the decision to trade four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons on the eve of the season. Judon may have worn out his welcome at Gillette Stadium, but he was a proven commodity as a game-wrecker off the edge.

No Judon and a reduced role for Uche help explain why the Patriots have recorded a mere 16 sacks. That’s the third-fewest in the league, but things are tending upwards for this pass rush, and not just because of Ngakoue.

The Patriots have missed standout defensive tackle Christian Barmore while he’s dealt with blood clots. Barmore was expected to be out indefinitely, but the lineman who had 8.5 sacks last season is “close” to a return, according to head coach Jerod Mayo, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Having Barmore collapse the interior while Ngakoue wins on the outside can be the one-two punch the Patriots need to start making life more uncomfortable for opposing passers.