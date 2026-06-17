Ex-Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Shared Free Agency Insight, Potential New Team

In the end, Stefon Diggs would only play one season for the New England Patriots before the Patriots decided to move on from him and reshape the wide receiver room.

That was a decision that came after he played well for the Patriots, even leading New England in receiving on the way to the Super Bowl. However, it also came amid off-field legal trouble, which Diggs has since been found not guilty of.

Even with Diggs being found not guilty in court of assaulting his personal chef, and the NFL deciding not to punish him under the Personal Conduct Policy, it’s been hard for Diggs to find a new team. However, the tide might be turning. Diggs has been tied to the Washington Commanders, and he recently opened up on those discussions.

“It’s a lot of hopes,” Diggs told FOX5 in Washington. “We’re kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me, like, ‘Damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city.’ Hopefully, things do work out. We’ll see how it goes.”

The New England Patriots Revamped Their Wide Receiver Room

One of the major focuses of the offseason for the New England Patriots was reshaping the wide receiver room. That started when New England released Stefon Diggs and quickly signed Romeo Doubs to replace him back in March.

After that, the focus largely turned to A.J. Brown. It would be a months-long pursuit of one of the best receivers in the NFL, a process delayed by the salary cap and how the Philadelphia Eagles hoped to save some money on the trade.

In the end, the Patriots got the deal done on June 1st, sending a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Brown. When combined with Doubs, it was a brand new top two wide receivers for quarterback Drake Maye to throw to.

Still, some questions remain. There are those fans who still want to add Diggs back to the roster. Then, there is the reality that the Patriots now have a logjam at the position and will likely need to trade away another wide receiver. The common rumor is that it will be Kayshon Boutte, which has led to some tension between him and the team now, as well.

Mike Vrabel Addressed a Possible Stefon Diggs Reunion

Given how long it’s taken Stefon Diggs to find his next team, it’s no surprise that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was recently asked about a possible reunion. However, he dismissed that for the time being. It’s just not a need the Patriots have right now.

“I think we’re probably at the number we would need right now. I wouldn’t say anything is off the table. We’d want to add anyone that can help us. I’m not gonna give a percentage on it, but I think we’re happy with where we’re at right now, with the numbers and the people in the receiver room,” Vrabel said.

“I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year. I value that. He helped us win football games, helped us get to where we got. Right now, I don’t think that’s something we’re exploring. But I would never say no.”

That isn’t to say the Patriots don’t have any needs. Even on the offensive side of the ball, Vrabel has acknowledged the need to add new players. For now, though, they just don’t have a need at wide receiver.