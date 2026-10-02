Patriots Suggested as Landing Spot for Pro Bowl WR Help Amid Offensive Woes

The New England Patriots offense doesn’t look like what was expected at the start of the 2026 season.

The Pats had the second-scoring offense last season, averaging 28.8 points per game, and were expected to reach new heights as the team enters its second season under Mike Vrabel. But after three games, New England has fallen way short of those expectations.

The AFC East team is averaging 12 PPG, tied for the worst in the league, while Drake Maye has thrown for 585 passing yards, which is among the bottom half of starting quarterbacks who have started all three games this season.

Needing help on the offense, one NFL writer names the Patriots as a landing spot for a Pro Bowler who can help fix New England’s receiving woes.

Pats Named Landing Spot for Pro Bowler

The New England Patriots made multiple additions in the 2026 offseason, but nothing will top the trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

But after suffering an injury in the season opener, Brown was placed on IR, leaving NE without their top receiving option.

Looking for help in the WR room, Carter Bahns of CBS Sports lists the Patriots as a potential landing spot for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“The passing game in New England is a mess. The unforeseen ineptitude is mostly a product of Drake Maye appearing far from his usual self, but the wide receiver situation is not helping him,” Bahns wrote. “With A.J. Brown on injured reserve, it is abundantly clear that Maye does not have enough talent around him beyond his No. 1 weapon.”

“Romeo Doubs has not panned out, and instead, Maye must rely on Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. Adding to the receiving unit was a priority in the offseason, and neither move is paying dividends right now. Things might look better once Brown returns, but even then, the Patriots might require a more capable second option than what they already possess.”

Jeudy, 27, has two receptions for 26 yards after the first three weeks of the season. As one of the least targeted WRs on his squad, Jeudy could use a change of scenery.

If headed to Foxborough, the Browns weapon could be among the top options in the pass game with the worries in the receiver room. He could also be a long-term option, with Hollins and Douglas in the final years of their contracts.

Through his seven seasons in the league, Jerry Jeudy has recorded 4,910 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Bahns did not include a trade pitch for the Patriots.

Injury Could Be Reason for Pats Slow Start

Drake Maye is dealing with a shoulder injury and could explain why the QB isn’t looking like his 2025 season MVP-candidate self.

While the quarterback will be behind the center in Week 4, it does raise the question if the Pats want him to play with an injury.

Maye was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice, but if he takes a bad hit or fall, it could damage his shoulder even more.

If the shoulder isn’t an issue and it is a lack of trusted options on offense, Jerry Jeudy could be the guy to elevate the Pats offense out of the hole.