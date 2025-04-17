Patriots Urged to Trade for 7-Year Starter and Change Draft Strategy

Fixing left tackle, one way or another, remains a priority for the New England Patriots, but they don’t have to use the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to answer the need.

Another option would be to trade for 2018 first-rounder Kolton Miller, who is “not currently participating in the voluntary offseason program” for the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Miller wants a new deal and is a free agent a year from now, so the Patriots would have some leverage if they contacted the Raiders. The Pats have every incentive, and more than one observer is already urging the team to make a deal.

Among them, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick said, “Seriously trade for Kolton Miller.” Kadlick’s thoughts were echoed by Carlos A. Lopez of The Patriots Pulse Podcast, who believes “The #Patriots NEED to inquire in my opinion.”

LT Kolton Miller is not participating in the #Raiders voluntary offseason program due to his contract, per @JFowlerESPN. The 29-year-old is on the final year of his deal and Las Vegas has not attempted to negotiate an extension. The #Patriots NEED to inquire in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/0oQp3D9wdC — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) April 16, 2025

There are two compelling reasons for the Pats to explore this trade, despite most draft scribes believing LSU tackle Will Campbell will be their first pick.

Kolton Miller a Potential Bargain for Patriots

A great reason for the Patriots to place a call to the Raiders relates to the potentially bargain cost of Miller. As Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz explained, the 29-year-old is “making $12.3M in 2025, while the top of the OT market is more than double that. Miller’s been one of the league’s best and most durable tackles, anchoring a line that’s had constant turnover.”

The #Raiders have yet to begin contract extension talks with LT Kolton Miller, per sources — which is a bit surprising. He’s in the final year of his deal making $12.3M in 2025, while the top of the OT market is more than double that. Miller’s been one of the league’s best and… pic.twitter.com/PAkV1PhRId — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2025

Schultz’s reference to Miller being durable is also a plus point for a Patriots team scrambling for solutions on the left side. They need a dependable blindside protector for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, whose development is key to the rebuild in New England.

Miller qualifies as a 6-foot-8, 325-pounder who played 1,074 snaps at left tackle for the Silver and Black last season, per Pro Football Reference. His numbers were far from the best, seven sacks and 38 pressures allowed, so the Patriots should be wary about pursuing just any available tackle, but Miller would still be the most competent player they’ve had at this key spot for a while.

His price tag is well within the remit of a franchise Spotrac.com still credits with $68,473,805 worth of cap space. So is the likely cost of a trade, which NBCS Boston’s Daniel Hartwell puts at a “Day 2 draft pick (and potentially a Day 3 selection as well), but that might be a price the Patriots are willing to pay to acquire a starting-caliber left tackle who was Pro Football Focus’ 14th-ranked offensive tackle (out of 141) in 2024.”

Miller’s arrival would also open up the draft choices for a team needing an infusion of blue-chip talent at multiple positions.

Pre-Draft Trade Would Change Patriots’ Strategy

Miller reuniting with ex-Raiders head coach and current Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would open up the draft board. Not being tethered to taking the best tackle available would leave the Patriots free to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty fourth overall or even opt to add Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to a new-look front four, according to Hartwell.

Alternatively, the Patriots could wait and see if either Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter get past the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

It seems unlikely Carter or Hunter will make it as far as the fourth pick, but the Patriots would still have choices in a post-Campbell world. Choices like trading the No. 4 selection to a quarterback-needy team wanting to acquire Hunter’s college teammate Shedeur Sanders.

Ironically, the Raiders belong in the bracket of those teams. Having them include Miller in any trade for the fourth pick would be a win-win for Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel.

That strategy could still leave Jeanty in play, while the Pats would also be free to pick another tackle they may prefer to Campbell. The latter move would be smart future planning when Miller is pushing 30 and newly arrived right tackle Morgan Moses is 34.

Ultimately, the Patriots might be best served simply staying where they are, but Miller’s situation presents an opportunity for Vrabel and Wolf to take their first draft together in new and exciting directions.