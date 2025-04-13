NFL Insider Sees Patriots ‘Trading Back’ for 1 of 2 Draft Tackles

Common consensus has the New England Patriots selecting Will Campbell in the 2025 NFL draft, but if the LSU left tackle isn’t the best player available with the fourth-overall pick, one NFL insider believes the Pats would trade back into Round 1 and have their pick of two top offensive linemen for help on the blindside.

The idea comes from MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer. The Amazon NFL on Prime Video insider believes “if they don’t take Campbell or Missouri’s Armand Membou, I could see the Patriots trading back into the first round to get someone such as Conerly or Simmons.”

Breer identifying former Oregon linchpin Josh Conerly Jr. and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons as the tackles the Patriots would trade back to get is significant. There are question marks about both, but each boasts considerable upside as potentially dominant blockers with the right coaching.

The Pats may prefer a surer thing to protect franchise quarterback in the making Drake Maye, but Campbell is not without his own question marks. There’s also the growing prospect of the Patriots using their primary pick to select a dynamic athlete on the other side of the ball.

Trading Back for Tackle Help Would Suit Patriots

Doubts about Campbell concern his arm length. Some, including New England head coach Mike Vrabel, are unfazed by the issue, but others, including Breer, think Campbell “might be a guard” at the pro level.

Using a top-five pick on an interior blocker would be a tough sell for a team in full rebuild mode. Better then for the Patriots to countenance trading back into the opening round, particularly when Conerly or Simmons could be the prize.

Vrabel, who played his collegiate football for the Buckeyes, spent time with Simmons at Ohio State’s pro day. While there are concerns about the health of his knee, as well as his so-called “football character,” Simmons is a stellar athlete on the edge whose move skills would be an asset in both phases of the Patriots’ offense.

Highlights from NFL.com showcase Simmons’ aptitude on the move and in the pits.

Conerly is another force, but like Campbell, the doubts about his game relate to where he’ll line up at the next level. As Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports put it, Conerly “might be a right tackle in the NFL.”

The Patriots are well covered at that spot after adding rugged veteran Morgan Moses in free agency. Fixing the left side remains a pressing concern, but Vrabel needs a sure thing at the key spot.

He also needs an infusion of bluechip talent at many other crucial positions. Those needs could prompt the Pats to wait for tackle help.

Patriots Have More Exciting Options With No. 4 Pick

Vrabel’s mandate for a new-look defense could lead the Pats to taking a draft riser in the top five. The prospect in question isn’t the only dynamic edge-rusher who will be on Vrabel’s mind.

If Penn State’s Abdul Carter makes it as far as the fourth pick, the Patriots likely wouldn’t hesitate to send his name to the podium. The same logic would apply if two-way star Travis Hunter, a shutdown cornerback and big-play wide receiver, somehow makes it as far as four.

The last two scenarios seem unlikely, but the Patriots could be rewarded for letting the board come to them. Alternatively, their draft position, along with the presence of Maye, might entice trade calls from teams coveting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A chance to stockpile picks and move back in the first round would be more tempting than taking Campbell simply because he’s available and fits an obvious need.