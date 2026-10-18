Patriots Make Final TreVeyon Henderson, Will Campbell Injury Decisions for Week 6

The New England Patriots have not had the sort of injury luck they benefited from for much of the 2025 campaign, but they have managed to overcome their woes in this department for a pair of big wins over the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders in recent weeks. And now, it appears as if they are finally getting healthy.

The Pats confirmed on Saturday that star wide receiver A.J. Brown would be activated off of injured reserve and play in his first game since Week 1, but the statuses of two more important pieces on offense, TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell, remained up in the air. With the team’s list of inactive players being revealed, we now know that both Henderson and Campbell are active for this game as well.

TreVeyon Henderson, Will Campbell Active for Patriots in Week 6

Part of what made New England’s run to the Super Bowl last year possible was the fact that it simply managed to stay healthy for the majority of the year. As rookies, Henderson and Campbell both immediately played big roles on offense, with Campbell becoming the starting left tackle and Henderson forming a strong running back duo alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

In Week 5, it seemed like the Pats’ injury luck was going from bad to worse when both Henderson and Campbell were forced out of the game early with ankle injuries. While the game was a blowout in favor of New England, it’s never encouraging to see a player leave the game early and then not return, so the initial expectation was that these guys would have to miss some time.

Instead, Henderson and Campbell both managed to practice throughout the week, which unexpectedly gave them a shot at playing against the New York Jets. Both guys were listed as questionable ahead of the game, but neither was part of the team’s inactives list, meaning that they will be on the field Sunday afternoon.

Patriots Finally Getting Healthy After Injury-Riddled Start to Season

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 13: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Seeing Henderson and Campbell being made active for this game is the latest win for New England in the injury department. Not only is Brown playing, but lockdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez is also returning to the field after he had to miss the past two games with a shoulder injury.

The way the Patriots have been playing as of late, they were heavy favorites to beat the Jets before getting this injury news, but now that they are welcoming several stars back into the fold, it would be a pretty big upset if they ended up suffering a loss on Sunday. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with the team hoping to push its record to 4-2 by picking up its third straight victory.