Patriots Hall of Famer Tells Kyle Williams How to Get Better

He’s flashed the ability to make big plays in spots, but if Kyle Williams wants to get onto the field more often for the New England Patriots in 2026, he could do worse than listen to some strong words from franchise Hall of Famer Troy Brown.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Brown’s advice to Williams is simple and direct. Brown acknowledged 2025 NFL draft third-round pick Williams is a “Speedster. He can run by anyone and in a thick room, that’s a good asset to have. And he can track the ball down the field. He put that on film last year – ‘when I’m in the game, you have to protect the deep part of the field,'” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Yet, speed alone isn’t enough for Williams to earn more reps. Especially when the Patriots are making room for high-profile newcomers like veteran duo A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

Their arrivals mean Williams must follow one key tip from Brown.

Kyle Williams Needs to Make One Big Change

Brown was clear about Williams when he said, “if he wants to be on the field more, he has to be able to run intermediate routes and create separation that way on a consistent basis.”

Expanding and refining his route tree are the natural next steps for Williams. He made his mark as a rookie with straight-line speed and an effective, but predictable way of beating coverage.

When it worked, Williams looked like a lethal weapon. Like for this 33-yard touchdown catch against the New York Giants.

Plays like this are why Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels won’t want to limit Williams as a vertical threat, but the play-caller’s elaborate schemes demand receivers who can win in multiple ways.

Fortunately, the McDaniels system doesn’t require another type of change Brown significantly failed to mention.

Troy Brown Knows What Works for Patriots’ Passing Game

It was telling Brown didn’t tell Williams he needs to bulk up, a familiar tip for the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder. Brown knows winning over the middle of the field isn’t about size, after the 5-foot-10, 196-pounder spent 15 seasons knowing how to get open in the Patriots’ system.

McDaniels was on the staff for most of Brown’s peak years, and he knows what smaller wideouts need to win on the inside. The necessary qualities include a quick first step and elusive moves layered on top of sudden breaks.

Williams showed off some of those things on this rep during minicamp.

This is the kind of play McDaniels needs to see more of from Williams. Unfortunately, the latter “didn’t stand out like a player primed for a breakout during offseason work,” according to Chad Graff.

Any stalled progress from Williams would have ripple effects across the rest of New England’s receiver depth chart. Particularly when it comes to how coaches will use Brown and Doubs.

Graff believes Williams “could allow Brown to dominate with his size and against man coverage, while helping the Pats utilize Doubs in the slot. Plus, he can take advantage of what quarterback Drake Maye does best, which is throw the deep ball.”

Williams still has a chance because of Doubs’ own mixed reviews from camp. There are also at least three concerns about former Philadelphia Eagles standout Brown.

This many question marks proves receiver is a position group still in a state of flux for the Patriots, but Williams could soon change the picture for the better by heeding Brown’s advice.