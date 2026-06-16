Anonymous NFL Executive Named Three A.J. Brown Red Flags for Patriots

The longest-running story of the offseason was the New England Patriots making the effort to trade for A.J. Brown, finally doing so at the start of June. That came with a heavy price, a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick, but it’s a move the Patriots were willing to make to contend in 2026.

Not everyone agreed that it was the right move to make, though. In fact, one anonymous NFL executive raised three major red flags to ESPN about Brown.

“Knee, character and picks,” the executive said.

Those are all concerns that the Patriots felt more than comfortable with. Considering Jaylen Waddle went for a first-round pick and a third-round pick earlier in the offseason, the price for Brown does seem fair.

Then, Brown’s knee was something that the Patriots vetted and felt comfortable with. EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said as much during the process.

“It’s a factor, but we examined him,” Wolf said. “He’s got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of. Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it.”

Then, those character concerns stem from concerns about how Brown handled himself in 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular, after he had asked to be traded, and if that attitude would follow him to New England.

Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown’s Early Transition to the New England Patriots

It’s only been a brief couple of weeks for A.J. Brown with the New England Patriots. However, this is a busy time of year, with OTAs and Mandatory Minicamp. So, when recently asked about his transition to the team, head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized the challenge it’s been.

“I think good. I think the weekend probably served him well to be able to take a deep breath and get some rest,” Vrabel said. “I am sure it has been a whirlwind for him, but he is excited about learning the system and eventually moving around and doing different things. I think it has been great just having him around and continuing to integrate himself into our football team.”

One major reason why the Patriots seemed to want Brown was his relationship with Vrabel. After all, when Brown came to the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel was his head coach there. That’s a role Vrabel would fill until Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with the trade, Brown has come to praise Vrabel. In particular, for how Vrabel has helped him transition to the professional ranks and make him the player he is today.

“When I first got to Tennessee he was extremely tough on me, and I didn’t really understand what he was trying to do,” Brown said. “Obviously he was trying to push me to become the player I am today, but he was just so tough. I remember a conversation, I was talking to him, like, ‘You don’t have to humble me. I came from humble beginnings.’ I just never understood, he stayed on me all the time… He was holding me accountable, and we grew close over the years.”

A.J. Brown Spoke in Praise of Drake Maye

One of the most important tasks for the Patriots this offseason is going to be building the chemistry between A.J. Brown and quarterback Drake Maye. It’s still early in that process, but Brown has already spoken in praise of Maye.

“The talent speaks for itself. You know, he can make any throw. But I think what’s more impressive to me is he knows what he’s doing. To be that young and to understand the defense and to understand every little check — the hots, the blitz and all those things — so young and so fast. It’s very impressive,” Brown said.

“I really admire that. He knows what he’s talking about. He demands everybody else to know as well. And he’s a true leader. He’s a true leader of men. It’s crazy to see at a young age.”

That respect is a good start for the pair’s relationship with one another. Of course, Patriots fans won’t be able to truly see that connection until they hit the field with one another. That’s still a few months away.