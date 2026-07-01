Patriots Urged to Sign Veteran Edge Rusher with Ties to Mike Vrabel

As the calendar turns to July, the NFL season is rapidly approaching, but that doesn’t mean that the New England Patriots are done adding to their roster. In fact, many still expect the Patriots to add someone at edge rusher.

The question then becomes, which edge rusher should New England add? And, should they trade or sign an edge rusher? For Ethan Hurwitz of Sports Illustrated, the answer is fairly clear. Go after veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

“But the talent doesn’t seem to move on as fast as his wardrobe,” Hurwitz wrote. “He’s had at least 5.5 sacks in four of the last five seasons. In 13 games with the Cowboys last year, he had 8.5 sacks — the most since he recorded 9.5 with Houston in 2017. He’s still got something left in him as he enters his age-33 season, and could easily fill a role in the Patriots’ defense.”

Hurwitz also pointed to Clowney’s ties to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. A first overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2014, Vrabel coached him there through 2017, before becoming the Tennessee Titans head coach in 2018. Later in 2020, Clowney joined Vrabel in Tennessee.

The New England Patriots Have Concerns at Edge Rusher

Edge rusher was a point of weakness in 2025 for the New England Patriots’ defense. That was, in part, due to injuries, but it was also a position worth upgrading in the offseason. In particular, after K’Lavon Chaisson walked in free agency.

Looking to make up for that loss, the Patriots already brought in one edge rusher, Dre’Mont Jones. They also drafted Gabe Jacas.

The Jacas pick has become a bit of a quagmire for the Patriots, though. He’s yet to sign his rookie contract, with a dispute seemingly popping up regarding how much money should be guaranteed. This comes as he’s also dealt with an injury issue. So, he’s quickly become a question mark that nobody in New England can count on in 2026.

“He’s not here and he’s not under contract at this current time,” Vrabel said during Mandatory Minicamp.

This comes a year after New England finished in a tie for 22nd in sacks out of 32 NFL teams. That was with 35 sacks on the season. It was 12 sacks fewer than the Super Bowl Champion, Seattle Seahawks, and almost half of the number of sacks (68) that the AFC runner-up, Denver Broncos, had. So, there is clearly room for improvement.

Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the Edge Rusher Position

Mike Vrabel was recently asked about the edge rusher position for the Patriots. Despite outside concerns, he would emphasize that he’s happy with where the Patriots roster currently stands, and doesn’t think they necessarily need to add.

“No… that’s a good group. I’m excited about adding Dre [Jones], the development of [Elijah] Ponder and [Bradyn] Swinson, added [Jesse] Luketa and some young guys,” Vrabel said.

Most coaches will give a similar answer. It’s just not common to see someone publicly insult a position on their team. Still, there’s also room for Vrabel to be right, particularly if that unit develops and stays healthier in 2026.