Patriots HC Makes Definitive Draft Statement About Will Campbell

If the New England Patriots select Will Campbell fourth overall in the 2025 NFL draft, head coach Mike Vrabel knows exactly where he’ll play the LSU stud.

Few teams in the league need a bluechip left tackle more than the Pats, but there have been questions about Campbell playing blindside protector at the pro level. Fortunately, Vrabel isn’t one of the doubters.

He told reporters at the annual league meetings why he thinks Campbell has to be seen as a tackle, per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. Vrabel explained, “I think you have to. I don’t understand how you could watch him play in the SEC…against guys who are going to get drafted. I don’t think you have to project it, you can just watch.”

It sure sounds like Vrabel’s not worried about Campbell’s arm length. His words also increase the volume on the discussion about the Patriots using a top-five pick on the safest choice.

Will Campbell the Smart Choice for Patriots

Taking a tackle at four wouldn’t set pulses racing. Not when the pick puts the Patriots in range of more exciting prospects like two-way star Travis Hunter and dominant edge-rusher Abdul Carter.

Campbell is the safer choice. The smart option. He also thrives at a position the Patriots must solidify in the best interests of would-be franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

The second-year passer needs better protection, something Vrabel and general manager Eliot Wolf have tried to procure during free agency. They added veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, along with center Garrett Bradbury, who may not be an upgrade over former starter David Andrews.

Reshuffling the deck was necessary after the Patriots allowed 52 sacks last season, but left tackle remains the key spot. The problem’s not going away, but Campbell represents a viable solution, despite any worries about his dimensions.

Those concerns were dispelled in part by former NFL guard Brian Baldinger. The NFL Network and Fox Sports analyst applauded Campbell for powerful hands technique and for always keeping his feet moving, stating, “The guy just knows how to play the game. Period. I don’t care how long the arms are.”

Baldinger’s endorsement follows reports, including one from MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian and Mark Daniels, revealing “the Patriots see him as a tackle — arm measurements be damned. Campbell has fans in the organization.”

Taking Campbell off the board early would solve a problem the Patriots weren’t able to fix on the veteran market, but Vrabel can still keep his options open.

Mike Vrabel Can Cast Wide Net With Fourth Pick

Campbell’s not the only tackle Vrabel can consider in the first round. There’s also a gifted prospect whose athleticism can outweigh questions about his “football character.”

One other option would be to revisit free agency for tackle help. It would make sense when an eight-time Pro Bowler is still available.

Going the free agency route would grant the Patriots flexibility to go in different ways with their first pick. Hunter would boost talent at both wide receiver and cornerback, Carter would add the oomph missing for too long from the pass rush, while Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham would form a terrifying tandem with free-agent arrival Milton Williams.

Any one of those picks would make the Patriots a better team, but sometimes the best choice is the simplest. Campbell ticks a lot of boxes for Vrabel’s rebuild.