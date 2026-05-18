Cam Jordan Saints Reunion Odds Renewed After Team Statement

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan received a positive update about a reunion from General Manager Mickey Loomis. On Monday, Loomis confirmed that the team sent Jordan a contract offer recently. In recent weeks, a Jordan reunion with the Saints appeared unlikely.

The Saints acquired a couple of edge rushers during the offseason, further increasing the doubt of Jordan returning to the Saints. However, with the new update of a contract offer, it seems the Saints appear ready to welcome back their franchise legendary sack artist.

If Jordan returns, the Saints will have a plethora of edge rushers including Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Tyree Wilson, and Anfernee Jennings. Jordan in that rotation creates a formidable unit that should challenge opposing offensive lines in 2026.

Cam Jordan Saints Reunion Seemed Unlikely

Jordan recently commented about the Saints recent offseason additions. He seemed confused about why nothing materialized yet with the with organization.

Jordan said, “I don’t know. There’s nobody [the Saints acquired] who produced the way I did last year, so. My talent speaks for itself. And if things work out, phenomenal. I’ve always said I understand the business side to it, so I’ve never worried about it.”

Despite the lack of a contract with the Saints, a Jordan reunion felt inevitable. He spoke about how his identity intertwines with New Orleans. The black and gold is apart of his personality.

“They just made a move (for Jennings). I said ‘we.’ I keep saying ‘we,’ and I’m having to force myself to say black and gold, black and gold, even though it’s always going to be a ‘we.’ So yeah, I think that again, they made plenty of great moves, and honestly, I hope things do align. And if not, I’ll know what the landscape looks like for me in the next week.”

Other Reunions Not As Likely

Although a Jordan Saints Reunion appears in the works, Taysom Hill seems unlikely to return to the team. In the same update provided, Loomis confirmed that the team did not send a contract offer to Hill.

Hill signed with the Saints in 2017 after beginning with the Green Bay Packers earlier that year as an undrafted free agent. Hill played nine seasons with the Saints as a jack of all trades player. He took snaps at tight end, quarterback, and running back.

As a quarterback, he threw for 2426 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 308 attempts. As a skill position player, he totaled 3585 yards from scrimmage with 45 touchdowns.

Additionally, Loomis provided an update on Alvin Kamara, who still awaits a decision about his own contract status. Kamara recently expressed a desire to stay with the organization despite the addition of Travis Etienne this offseason.

The New Orleans Saints continue to balance progressing with their young team while trying to keep the veteran leaders the represent the ideals of the franchise.