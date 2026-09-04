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New Addition Named X-Factor For New Orleans Saints Heading Into 2026 NFL Season

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New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore reveals starter availability for Saints in preseason game
New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore reveals starter availability for Saints in preseason game.

The New Orleans Saints haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2020.

They’ll be looking to break that streak in the upcoming 2026 season. In order for that to happen, they’ll need a big season from one particular player.

Travis Etienne Jr. Named X-Factor For New Orleans Saints Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints Joint Practice
GettyMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 13: Travis Etienne Jr. #3 of the New Orleans Saints participates in drills during a joint practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on August 13, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Ben Solak recently named the biggest X-Factor for every team in the league heading into the ’26 season, and the selection for the Saints was running back Travis Etienne Jr., who signed with New Orleans in free agency after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“With [Erik] McCoy on the mend and veteran free agent David Edwards playing left guard, the Saints’ offensive line could take a big leap in 2026. Second-year tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and third-year tackle Taliese Fuaga are ready for it. But Etienne needs to deliver on his end of the bargain — a four-year, $48 million deal that made him, at the time, a top-10 running back in terms of salary,” Solak wrote.

“. . . He has endured scheme changes, terrible offensive lines and fended off committee backfields. He also has value as a receiver. But the Saints need him to be a quality veteran back behind what they expect to be an ascending young line as they build a good offensive nucleus for Shough to develop.”

Etienne ran for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on 260 attempts for Jacksonville last season. He also caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six more TDs. If all goes according to plan in New Orleans, he should improve upon those numbers in the coming campaign.

Travis Etienne Will be Greatly Missed in Jacksonville

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 04: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

While the Saints are excited to have Etienne on the roster, he will be missed in Jacksonville, as Jaguars head coach Liam Coen recently acknowledged.

“We’ll never be able to replace what he was able to do for us,” Coen said of Etienne. “Whether it was last year or what he’s done in Jacksonville throughout the course of his career.”

The Jaguars and Saints played against each other in Week 1 of the preseason last month, but Etienne didn’t play in the game.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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New Addition Named X-Factor For New Orleans Saints Heading Into 2026 NFL Season

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