Giants Unveil New Formation Amid ‘Dizzying’ Changes on Offense

Training camp is the perfect time to experiment, and the New York Giants aren’t wasting the opportunity, unveiling a “dizzying” array of changes on offense, including a new formation based on a personnel grouping Big Blue has barely used the last two years.

That grouping is a four-receiver set head coach Brian Daboll used frequently as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, but he’s barely deployed the same set with the Giants.

Daboll’s taking full control of play-calling this season from OC Mike Kafka, and the four-receiver look is making a comeback, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan noticed “The Giants have sprinkled in some four-wide receiver sets (10 personnel) during the first two days of camp.”

To quantify the change, Duggan detailed how “The Giants used that personnel grouping just six times over the previous two seasons. The Bills used 10 personnel on 80 snaps in Daboll’s final season as the team’s offensive coordinator, so it’s clearly a grouping he is comfortable using.”

Putting more receivers on the field isn’t the only thing different about this Daboll-led offense. The first day of camp, Wednesday, July 24, involved “a dizzying use of pre-snap motion from the offense on nearly every play. All of that pre-snap shifting is part of what makes Daboll’s offense so challenging for receivers to master,” per Duggan.

Both changes add up to one thing. The Giants are set to be more pass-happy with Daboll at the controls.

Giants Shifting Toward Pass-Heavy Attack at Camp

Now’s the time to place greater emphasis on the aerial attack. Selecting Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has given the Giants a true go-to receiver.

Nabers has been living up to the billing at camp by dominating coverage, even against a fellow first-round pick. Plays like this nifty catch in the corner of the end zone should make Nabers a favorite of quarterback Daniel Jones.

The good news for Jones is Nabers’ arrival isn’t the only reason to back an expanded passing game. There’s also the presence and continued development of second-year burner Jalin Hyatt.

He’s a true deep threat who believes in the potential of this receiver corps. Hyatt’s faith is justified thanks to a pass-catcher like Wan’Dale Robinson, a viable breakout candidate for the new season.

Robinson, Hyatt, Nabers, Darius Slayton and veteran Allen Robinson II give the Giants what they need to put Daboll’s more daring vision into practice. The coach needs it to work if he’s going to restore some of the credibility he lost during a difficult second campaign at the helm.

Brian Daboll Offense Key to Giants’ Season

Daboll is betting big on himself after taking the reins from Kafka. This change, more than any other single factor, will define how far the Giants go this season.

Success will depend on Daboll showing he hasn’t lost the knack for creating big plays that made him a rising star in coaching circles with the Bills. That reputation took more than a few hits last season, and Daboll is still dealing with criticism of even his most casual actions.

Reversing the trend won’t be easy because Daboll is tying his fate directly to how Jones plays. Going all in on Jones has defined the regime of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

It’s why the Giants were content to let two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley walk and join the rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Barkley’s exit means this offense is now geared to airing it out.

A new emphasis means a new playmaker as the focal point. Daboll’s tabbed Nabers based on letting the wideout choose a notable play at practice on Friday, July 26, per Michael Eisen of Giants.com.

Nabers revealed “Dabs asked me what play I wanted to call, and I said, ‘Well, let’s throw a go ball. And (quarterback) Daniel (Jones) came up to me, like, ‘What do you want, you want to check out of the press (coverage)?’ I said, ‘Nah, off, press, just throw it up.’ He was like, ‘I got you.’ The chemistry showed.”

Fortunately, SNY.tv’s Giants Videos showed the play worked, offering an exciting glimpse into how this season’s offense will operate.

The shift in methodology puts the focus fully on Jones. Four-receiver sets and rapid motion will be mere window dressing if Jones’ arm can’t turn all the pre-snap changes into yards and touchdowns.