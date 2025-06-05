Giants’ Shane Bowen Reveals the One Trait that Sold New York on Abdul Carter

It’s unclear whether New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen lit up a victory cigar alongside head coach, and cigar aficionado Brian Daboll when the franchise chose Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Widely viewed as one of the most disruptive and dominant defensive prospects in this year’s class, and one of the top players available in the entire NFL Draft, Carter lands with the Giants where he’ll round out what has the potential to be an elite pass rush alongside Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Bowen though, is fired up by the fact that Carter is much more than a pure pass rusher.

“There is some versatility there,” Bowen told reporters, when asked what impresses him about Carter. “And some versatility with what we could potentially do with Burns as well.

“Again, making sure in Abdul’s case that we understand what it takes to be an edge player in this league and all the development that comes with that. But at the same time, making sure we find ways to get the guys that can potentially impact the game for us on the field.”

Carter spent his first two seasons at Penn State as a middle linebacker, following in All-Pro Micah Parsons‘ footsteps, before approaching head coach James Franklin and staff ahead of the 2024 campaign about moving to edge rusher.

The position change unleashed much of Carter’s elite athleticism as the 6-foot-3 and 258-pound dynamo produced a career-high 12 sacks with 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups as the focal point of a defense that powered the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Adding Carter to the front-seven creates some fascinating personnel packages for Walrdon and the Giants this fall.

“You got three guys for two spots when you look at it from the outside in,” Bowen said. “It’s a really good problem to have. Got three really good players, three really talented players. Two of them that have done it in this league at a high level.

“Again, I think that’s something from a staff standpoint that we’re working through trying to find a way. Ultimately we want to get our best 11 on the field, whatever way we got to maneuver to do that. We got to find ways to get the guys that can impact the game on the field.”

The Moment Abdul Carter Impressed the New York Giants Most

Carter’s college film was essentially teach-tape across his three seasons in Happy Valley, whether as an off-ball linebacker or as he thrived while making a position change.

Bowen told reporters on June 5 that he could tell pretty early on from the Giants’ first meeting with Carter that he’s “all-in” on football.

“Yeah, I think he’s all ball,” Bowen said. “You can tell he perks up when you start talking football with him. I think just his demeanor, how he carries himself. There is an edginess to him that we have seen translate out here in these few practices that we’ve had.

“But you’re always looking for guys that love football. It’s a hard job, and if you don’t have the love for the game, this game chews you up and spits you out. Especially with the level of talent that he has and everything that comes with the expectations of where he was drafted, you better have a love of the game and be able to hopefully use that as fuel throughout your career, whether it’s the good times or the bad times.”

In addition to his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield, the Giants are adding a strong leadership presence, in Carter.

Not only did Carter wear the prestigious No. 11 jersey that Penn State awards to elite linebackers, but he was voted a team captain as a junior, and drew frequent praise from the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff for his impact on the locker room off the field.

Brian Burns on Abdul Carter: “He’s Different”

Carter arrives in East Rutherford with the chance to learn from a dominant edge rusher, in Burns, while competing for snaps and racing to the quarterback against Thibodeaux.

In his first season with the Giants, after being traded to New York ahead of free agency in 2024, Burns produced 8.5 sacks. He’s already impressed by Carter.

“He’s just a different type of rusher,” Burns told reporters, when asked how he expects Carter to complement Thibodeaux in the pass rush. “I feel like we all have our techniques and what we’re good at. He adds another flavor to it. I think he’s doing well.”

Burns and Thibodeaux have set the foundation as a dominant pass rush duo, but Carter bursting onto the scene has the potential to supercharge it for the Giants.