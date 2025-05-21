AI Predicts Abdul Carter Will Burn the Giants Twice

The New York Giants have high expectations for Abdul Carter, but artificial intelligence has some bad news for Big Blue. Predictions from AI suggest the Giants should prepare for some pain close to home involving the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Trying to gauge how Carter will perform in the pros, BetMGM asked AI to map out the versatile first-year edge-rusher’s career. It’s good news and bad news for the Giants.

First, the good news is Carter will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2052 after having logged 95.5 sacks and 120 tackles for loss. The bad news is some of that production will benefit the Giants’ fiercest NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

We asked AI to predict Abdul Carter's career … Another Penn State legend jumping from the Giants to the Eagles? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ojF1oEjoVZ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 18, 2025

That’s a logical return home for the former Penn State star, but the Giants won’t want Carter to have played his best football for the enemy. Nor will the G-Men be happy to learn AI believes Carter will retire without winning a Super Bowl.

The Giants drafted Carter to be a transformational player, but he’s not expected to change the Championship fortunes of a team in the doldrums since last lifting the Lombardi Trophy to cap the 2011 season.

At least AI agrees with one former NFL sack leader about Carter making an immediate impact for the Giants.

AI Sees Award-Winning Start for Carter

There are no Super Bowls for Carter, but the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award is on his list of career accolades. That’s the good news for the Giants because it means Carter will dominate in 2025 and end a 44-year drought for the franchise.

This looks like a safe prediction because Carter has the skills to quickly become a permanent fixture in offensive backfields. Notably, as a size and speed mismatch on the edge at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds.

While he has a natural talent for collapsing the edge, Carter’s best asset may be his ability to rush the passer from multiple spots. This level of versatility can make the 21-year-old the Giants’ equalizer against different quarterbacks, starting with a tricky Week 1 matchup.

That’s more divisional work for the Giants, but getting past the Eagles will always remain the ultimate goal.

Giants Would Hate to Lose Stud Edge to Eagles

The Giants would hate to see Carter suit up for the Eagles, but it may be inevitable. He’s a Pennsylvania native who cheered the Eagles on during last season’s Super Bowl, per PHLY’s Zach Berman.

Maybe Carter is destined to be an Eagle at some point, but before then, the Giants will hope he can help them replicate their rivals’ formula for Super Bowl success. The Eagles claimed the game’s biggest prize largely on the strength of a deep and overpowering defensive front able to apply constant pressure to the pocket.

It’s something the Giants are trying to build, based on their decision to draft Carter. He’s joined an already stellar edge-rusher rotation fronted by Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Perhaps the latter is thinking about a future beyond the Giants, but for now, Thibodeaux, Burns and Carter will form a dominant group with All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. It’s a front four capable of being the foundation for a major Giants revival.

They will hope Carter sticks around longer than the revival and finishes his career wearing Giants blue.