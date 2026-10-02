Giants’ Andrew Thomas Confirms Playing Status For Week 4

It’s no secret that the New York Giants have been bitten by the injury bug to start the 2026 season.

Their two offensive and defensive cornerstones, Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns, are out for the season with knee injuries, but the Giants aren’t just dealing with season-ending injuries.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, easily the best member of Big Blue’s offensive line, has been nursing a groin injury. According to the Giants’ injury report, he’s been listed as a Did Not Participate (DNP) in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Despite some concern that he may miss the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Thomas was back at practice on Friday and confirmed that he’ll be active on Sunday.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan shared that Thomas missing practice this week was part of a “maintenance plan.”

Andrew Thomas said he’s going to play on Sunday. Missed practices this week were part of maintenance plan https://t.co/CgbbDPKnjS — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 2, 2026

“Andrew Thomas said he’s going to play on Sunday. Missed practices this week were part of maintenance plan.”