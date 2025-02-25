Giants Name-Drop Super Bowl Winner When Revealing Quarterback Plans

Joe Schoen was asked about how teams can finally find the right quarterback, and it was potentially significant the New York Giants general manager name-dropped Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson when speaking with the media at the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

Schoen spoke to reporters, including ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, on Tuesday, February 25. Naturally, the head of the Giants’ front office was asked about his approach to fixing a long-standing mess at quarterback this offseason.

That’s when Wilson’s name came up. Schoen referenced his Seattle Seahawks counterpart, John Schneider, who went through two quarterbacks before getting it right with Wilson: “I look back at [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider. He’s traded a third-round pick for Charlie Whitehurst. Didn’t work out. Matt Flynn, paid him $10 million. Got Russell Wilson in the third round. Just keep swinging at the position. Again, I believe in our process and the people in the building from a scouting standpoint, the coaching standpoint. So keep swinging, and we’ll try to find one.”

Whether or not Wilson is more than just a reference point for Schoen, depends on how strong the Giants’ interest in the veteran passer was last offseason. Wilson has continued to be a name linked to Big Blue after enjoying a career revival of sorts with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Russell Wilson Rumors Won’t Go Away for Giants

The Giants had the chance to sign Wilson a year ago, but he ultimately chose the Steelers. Past interest, coupled with an ongoing need for a makeover at football’s most important position, means the Giants and Wilson are still a fit in free agency.

Indeed, some view the Giants as a “sleeper” candidate to sign the 36-year-old. Others, including Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, keep the Giants as one of the best suitors for a decorated signal-caller who remains “clearly still a functional play-action passer, but without the elusiveness of his youth, it’s hard to see anyone betting on him as more than a one-year rental, and even then, he’ll likely need to compete for the job.”

Benjamin’s note of caution about Wilson being merely a “rental” option at this stage of his career needn’t worry the Giants. Not based on Schoen’s admitted preference to have a veteran passer on the depth chart.

Wilson isn’t the only proven commodity potentially available. Another Super Bowl winner who had his biggest successes in the NFC West is somebody the Giants are already looking at, despite the expected high cost of a trade.

Signing Wilson wouldn’t cost the Giants nearly as much, and his enduring arm strength can unlock some exciting weapons.

Giants Have Playmakers for the Right Quarterback

Those weapons are headlined by wide receiver Malik Nabers, who made a transformative impact as the sixth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft. Putting Wilson into the lineup would give the Giants a true deep thrower able to take full advantage of Nabers’ considerable vertical threat.

Wilson’s prolific early connection with Steelers star receiver George Pickens, that included this 37-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, provides the blueprint for how things would work with Nabers.

The Giants could also protect Wilson somewhat thanks to the presence of Nabers’ fellow 2024 draftee, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He was another breakout performer as a dual-threat back who would provide Wilson with another trusted outlet, perhaps along with slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who could be in line for a payday.

Acquiring Wilson for a market value projected by Spotrac.com to be $38.7 million annually for two years ought to suit the Giants. Particularly if he served as a stop-gap and mentor for a 2025 draft class member compared to current Seahawks starter Geno Smith.