Hi, Subscriber

Giants Name-Drop Super Bowl Winner When Revealing Quarterback Plans

  • 14 Shares
  • Updated
Joe Schoen
Getty
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen name-dropped a Super Bowl winner when talking QB plans at the Combine.

Joe Schoen was asked about how teams can finally find the right quarterback, and it was potentially significant the New York Giants general manager name-dropped Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson when speaking with the media at the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

Schoen spoke to reporters, including ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, on Tuesday, February 25. Naturally, the head of the Giants’ front office was asked about his approach to fixing a long-standing mess at quarterback this offseason.

That’s when Wilson’s name came up. Schoen referenced his Seattle Seahawks counterpart, John Schneider, who went through two quarterbacks before getting it right with Wilson: “I look back at [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider. He’s traded a third-round pick for Charlie Whitehurst. Didn’t work out. Matt Flynn, paid him $10 million. Got Russell Wilson in the third round. Just keep swinging at the position. Again, I believe in our process and the people in the building from a scouting standpoint, the coaching standpoint. So keep swinging, and we’ll try to find one.”

Whether or not Wilson is more than just a reference point for Schoen, depends on how strong the Giants’ interest in the veteran passer was last offseason. Wilson has continued to be a name linked to Big Blue after enjoying a career revival of sorts with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Russell Wilson Rumors Won’t Go Away for Giants

The Giants had the chance to sign Wilson a year ago, but he ultimately chose the Steelers. Past interest, coupled with an ongoing need for a makeover at football’s most important position, means the Giants and Wilson are still a fit in free agency.

Indeed, some view the Giants as a “sleeper” candidate to sign the 36-year-old. Others, including Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, keep the Giants as one of the best suitors for a decorated signal-caller who remains “clearly still a functional play-action passer, but without the elusiveness of his youth, it’s hard to see anyone betting on him as more than a one-year rental, and even then, he’ll likely need to compete for the job.”

Benjamin’s note of caution about Wilson being merely a “rental” option at this stage of his career needn’t worry the Giants. Not based on Schoen’s admitted preference to have a veteran passer on the depth chart.

Wilson isn’t the only proven commodity potentially available. Another Super Bowl winner who had his biggest successes in the NFC West is somebody the Giants are already looking at, despite the expected high cost of a trade.

Signing Wilson wouldn’t cost the Giants nearly as much, and his enduring arm strength can unlock some exciting weapons.

Giants Have Playmakers for the Right Quarterback

Those weapons are headlined by wide receiver Malik Nabers, who made a transformative impact as the sixth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft. Putting Wilson into the lineup would give the Giants a true deep thrower able to take full advantage of Nabers’ considerable vertical threat.

Wilson’s prolific early connection with Steelers star receiver George Pickens, that included this 37-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, provides the blueprint for how things would work with Nabers.

The Giants could also protect Wilson somewhat thanks to the presence of Nabers’ fellow 2024 draftee, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He was another breakout performer as a dual-threat back who would provide Wilson with another trusted outlet, perhaps along with slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who could be in line for a payday.

Acquiring Wilson for a market value projected by Spotrac.com to be $38.7 million annually for two years ought to suit the Giants. Particularly if he served as a stop-gap and mentor for a 2025 draft class member compared to current Seahawks starter Geno Smith.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Giants Name-Drop Super Bowl Winner When Revealing Quarterback Plans

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x