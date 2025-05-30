Bobby Okereke Wants Better ‘Rapport’ With Giants DC

He knows his numbers were down with the New York Giants last season, but Bobby Okereke thinks he has the answer. The starting middle linebacker is keen to develop a better rapport with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and gain a clearer understanding of the scheme.

Okereke spoke frankly about not having the same picture of the defense he had while playing for Bowen’s predecessor Don ‘Wink’ Martindale in 2023. Speaking to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Okereke acknowledged how “Every coordinator has a vision for the type of player they want, so as a player the best thing you can do is be flexible and mold yourself to that vision. I think it definitely would benefit me and this team to get a clear picture of how Shane envisions me playing in this scheme.”

As for fixing the problem, Okereke, the signal-caller for the Giants’ defense, believes in “Just developing that rapport, especially being a guy who’s a green dot player, you and the defensive coordinator should really be on the same page. The better our connection is, the better our relationship is, the better this defense plays and the better I’ll play. That’s a big reason I believe I played so well in my first year. Me and Wink were on the same page a lot, and I feel that improved my play style. The more work I can do to build that relationship, the better for everybody.”

However Okereke and Bowen develop better chemistry, the Giants need their defensive captain back on point. Preferably, emerging from secret status to NFL-wide stardom.

Giants Need Bobby Okereke Revial

He was worthy of star status during his first season with Big Blue, when Martindale was calling the plays. Okereke responded with 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions executing Martindale’s pressure-intense system.

Like when No. 58 snatched this pick behind a five-man rush against the New England Patriots.

Bowen called a more passive, reactive style of defense, and the change appeared to diminish Okereke’s attacking instincts. He blitzed just 19 times in 2024, compared to 69 on Martindale’s watch, per Pro Football Reference.

His pressure numbers were down, but Okereke did prove more of a factor in coverage with Bowen at the controls. The 28-year-old allowed a passer rating of 84.1 and 5.8 yards per target, compared to 92.7 and 7.2 the previous season.

This improvement makes sense when Bowen favored more zone concepts than Martindale. It meant players often had help in coverage, but Okereke needs more help from the man next to him in the starting lineup.

Giants Still Searching for Ideal Inside Linebacker Partnership

Finding the right inside linebacker partner for Okereke has proved tricky. The most commonly used candidate is Micah McFadden, but the fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft isn’t the most dynamic athlete.

Fellow linebacker Dyontae Johnson created buzz last offseason thanks to his versatility and playmaking potential, only to land on injured reserve with an ankle problem. Perhaps Johnson can be a factor once again, but the Giants were wise to add some veteran insurance during free agency, in the form of a player they had waited years to sign.

The rotation looks a little deeper entering the 2025 season, but the Giants are still tethered to Okereke being the main man in the middle. His aptitude for Bowen’s way of doing things will be vital in determining how well the overall Giants’ defense functions as a unit.

There is potential for dominance from the group, thanks to a loaded pass rush topped up by this year’s third-overall pick Abdul Carter, but the Giants must be structured and precise behind the rush.