Giants Make Pair of Unexpected Injury Decisions Before Week 3

Injuries have been the story of the week for the New York Giants after Jaxson Dart was ruled out for the rest of the year in the wake of the team’s Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That has continued right up until kickoff for the team’s Week 3 action, as the Giants have made a pair of shocking injury decisions before taking the field.

Dart wasn’t the only player to get banged up in Week 2, as star linebacker Brian Burns suffered an ankle injury that was expected to hold him out for a couple of games. In a surprise twist, though, Burns is playing, and instead, veteran running back Devin Singletary has been made a healthy scratch for the team’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

Brian Burns Active, Devin Singletary Inactive for Giants in Week 3

Losing Dart has obviously been the main storyline surrounding the Giants throughout the week, but this team has worked hard on finding a way to move forward without him. One of the guys who is going to help lighten the load is Burns, as he’s one of the top pass rushers in the league, but his injury status also seemed to be trending in the wrong direction after he didn’t practice all week.

In a shocking turn of events, Burns has found a way to avoid being inactive for this game, which is giving the Giants a big boost in a game that will likely be dominated by defense. However, Burns’ ability to play in this contest has inadvertently spelled bad news for Singletary in what is now a crowded running back room for New York.

In the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Singletary scored one of the team’s touchdowns, but he didn’t do much against the Rams, and with Najee Harris entering the fray, a tough decision had to be made. Many expected Tyrone Tracy Jr. to be the odd man out, but instead, it’s Singletary, as he’s a healthy scratch for the team’s Week 3 contest.

Brian Burns is a surprise active for the Giants today. RB Devin Singletary is a healthy scratch,” Pat Leonard of New York Daily News shared in a post on X.

Giants Aiming to Get Back on Track With Week 3 Win

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 28: Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants reacts after a sack in the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

In a rain-soaked game that will likely make moving the ball very difficult for both offenses, having Burns on the field could be the difference between winning and losing for New York. On offense, turning to Tracy over Singletary is certainly a surprise, and it will be interesting to see how the rushing attack looks with him teaming up alongside Harris and Cam Skattebo.

Winning football games is going to be significantly tougher without Dart, but against the lowly Titans, the Giants should have a shot to get back in the win column. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can bet folks will be keeping tabs on Burns to see how he fares on his banged-up ankle less than a week after he suffered the injury.