Giants’ Nightmare Week Continues After Brian Burns Injury Update

The New York Giants just can’t catch a break this week, can they?

As if a probable season-ending injury to hopeful franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart wasn’t bad enough, it seems their best defensive player, Brian Burns, is set to miss some time as well.

After suffering an ankle injury on Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams, Burns is reportedly not going to need surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but did not rule out a stint on injured reserve.

“Giants OLB Brian Burns, who is dealing with an ankle injury and was not spotted on the practice field earlier today, is not expected to need surgery but is likely to miss some time, per source.”

The hits keep on coming for Big Blue.

Giants Couldn’t Catch a Break Monday Night in Los Angeles

It feels like the New York Giants had all the good vibes in the world heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Beating the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in the season opener injected an energy into the fanbase that they hadn’t felt in some time, but those positive feelings are long gone now.

Dart’s likely season-ending knee injury hit Giants fans like a punch in the stomach. It didn’t help that Jameis Winston’s play in relief of the hopeful franchise quarterback was abysmal, to say the least.

But if Dart’s injury wasn’t bad enough, left tackle Andrew Thomas was dinged up as well, which is always a scary sight for fans. The former All-Pro blindside protector has a rough injury history despite his decorated career.

Thomas has a more positive injury diagnosis than both Burns and Dart, though, as Schefter revealed that the offensive tackle has a chance to play next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

“Giants LT Andrew Thomas’ groin/adductor injury that he suffered Monday night vs. the Rams is not considered serious and he has a chance to return Sunday vs. the Titans, per source.”

This is Why the Giants Didn’t Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

All offseason long, New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was at the center of trade rumors, but the team never ended up making the decision to move on from their former first-round draft pick.

And this is the exact reason why.

With Burns out for at least a few games, it will likely be Thibodeaux lining up off the edge across from Abdul Carter, keeping the Giants’ formidable pass rush strong while their reigning All-Pro recovers.

Big Blue would’ve only weakened their depth had they moved on from Thibodeaux over the summer, and while they could potentially add an early Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, fans surely would much rather have the former Oregon standout as an alternate.

It remains to be seen just how much time Burns will miss, as Schefter did not specify exactly how many games it could be or if he’ll land on injured reserve.

But for now, Giants fans are allowed to wallow in the fact that their team is falling apart due to injuries. It’s been a rough few days.